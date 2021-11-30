Diös acquires properties in Skellefteå for SEK 810 million

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diös is strengthening its position in Skellefteå with the acquisition of five centrally located properties from Nordvestor Fastigheter, encompassing an area of 40,000m2. The acquisition complements and strengthens Diös' current portfolio, and transfer of ownership will take place in January 2022.

The acquisition comprises approximately 31,000m2 across four properties plus a multi-storey car park of 9,000m2 with associated residential building rights, and two of the properties are new constructions. Annual rental value amounts to SEK 57 million and the occupancy rate is at 91 per cent. The average duration of contract is 3.8 years and among the largest tenants are ICA, Tyréns and Systembolaget. These centrally located properties contain offices, residences and urban services and are close to Dios' current stock of properties in Skellefteå. The transaction will be done in a company form and the result will be reported in the first quarter of 2022.

"Skellefteå is a city of major growth where we want a greater presence. This acquisition complements and strengthens our current offering. We see value-adding potential in the portfolio through utilization of the residential building rights, economies of scale in management and rental development," says Annie Franzon, Transactions Manager, Diös.

"This deal enables us to invest in new property projects and thus contribute to Skellefteå's continued development. We have great confidence in Diös and their plans of development for Skellefteå as a city and wish them the best of luck on their growth journey," says Pär Nordlund, CEO,Nordvestor Fastigheter.

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:30 CEST on 30 November 2021.

Diös Fastigheter owns and develops commercial and residential properties in prioritized cities of growth. With a property value of SEK 26.6 billion, a portfolio of 336 properties and a lettable area of 1,490 thousand sq.m, our vision is to create Sweden's most inspiring cities. Our market extends from Borlänge to Luleå, and the company's head office is in Östersund. Since it started in 2005, the company has had continuous growth in the value of its property portfolio and its shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Find out more about Diös at www.dios.se

Diös Fastigheter AB (publ), Box 188, 831 22 Östersund | Tel: +46 770-33 22 00, info@dios.se, www.dios.se | Org.no: 556501-1771

