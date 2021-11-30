The Princeton Review Now Offers a Course for the NCLEX-RN Exam

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Review ®, the education services company well known for its test-prep courses and resources for dozens of important exams—from the SAT® to the USMLE®— has debuted a new online course for people preparing to take the National Council Licensure Examination-Registered Nurse (NCLEX-RN®) exam.

The exam, which is administered by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN), is a standardized test that every state regulatory board uses to determine if a candidate is qualified to become an entry-level licensed nurse.

The Princeton Review's new online course for the NCLEX-RN exam stands out from other study aids for the test in several ways from course materials to cost. First and foremost, The Princeton Review purchased 1,920 practice questions that were developed by NCSBN for use with NCSBN's Learning Extension courses.

Key features of The Princeton Review's course, titled the NCLEX-RN QBank, include:

More than 2,500 NCLEX-RN exam-like practice questions

Access to questions purchased from the NCSBN

Detailed answer explanations, and targeted test-taking strategies for the exam

A full score report that identifies weaknesses and suggests ways to improve test-taking skills

The Princeton Review's unique "Pass Guarantee." The guarantee promises a refund for the course tuition to anyone who purchases the course and has completed the study program specified in the terms for the guarantee but subsequently does not pass the NCLEX-RN exam.

The company's introductory fee for one-year access to the new NCLEX-RN exam course is $149 (list price: $299). However, to celebrate its debut of the course, for a limited time The Princeton Review will give NCLEX-RN preppers an opportunity to access the course for free for 30 days.

"For 40 years, The Princeton Review has helped students aiming to score their best on standardized tests that impact their education as well as their career prospects," said Juwon Lee, who heads up business development at The Princeton Review. "Our development of this course has been a particularly important mission for us this year in light of the critical shortage of nurses our nation is facing. We also are cognizant of the huge strain the pandemic has had on the nursing profession. We applaud the enormous dedication of nurses and are proud to play a role in helping nurse graduates obtain the licensing to begin their careers."

About 252,000 nursing school graduates in the U.S. and in Canada took the NCLEX-RN exam in 2020 to qualify for their professional nursing certification. The exam is a computer adaptive test. It presents a minimum of 60 questions and a maximum of 130 questions (the number depends on how well the test-takers do as they take the exam). The questions are primarily multiple choice, but the test can include questions in other formats including fill-in-the-blank and calculation. Test-takers have up to six hours to finish the exam, which automatically ends when the test-taker has achieved a passing level. The pass rate among 2020 test-takers was slightly over 72%.

The Princeton Review also has resources for people preparing to take other exams for professional certification, licensing, or proficiency assessments. Among them are the company's courses for the Level I and Level II CFA® (Chartered Financial Analyst®) exams. For teachers applying for certification, the company has a guide to the Praxis® (American teacher certification tests). For graduates of medical school preparing for the USMLE (U.S. Medical Licensing Exam), The Princeton Review has both an exam course and a test-prep guide to the USMLE Step 1 exam.

The company also publishes test-prep guides for the: MCAT® (Medical College Admission Test), DAT® (Dental Admission Test), OAT® (Optometry Admission Test), and PCAT® (Pharmacy College Admission Test) as well as a guide for applicants to nursing schools: Cracking the Nursing School Entrance Exams (2nd Edition October 2018).

About The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review®, is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admissions services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school–bound students achieve their education and career goals through online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources, and its more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House. The company's Tutor.com brand is one of the largest online tutoring services in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered more than 21 million one-to-one tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review is headquartered in New York, NY. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit PrincetonReview.com and the company's Media Center. Follow the company on Twitter ( @ThePrincetonRev) and Instagram ( @theprincetonreview ).

CFA Institute does not endorse, promote, or warrant the accuracy or quality of the products or services offered by The Princeton Review. CFA® and Charted Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute which does not endorse, promote, or warrant the accuracy or quality of the products or services offered by The Princeton Review. MCAT® is a registered trademark of the Association of American Medical Colleges. SAT® is a trademark registered by the College Board, which is not affiliated with, and does not endorse, this product. All tests are registered trademarks of their respective owners. None of the trademark holders is affiliated with The Princeton Review or this product.

