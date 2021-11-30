IRVING, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season! This winter, 7-Eleven, Inc. is bringing back a holiday classic with a twist! 7-Eleven's Winter Wonderland Cocoa is a hot, rich cocoa blended with a cool candy cane flavor that will have customers dusting off their snow boots and getting cozy by the fire! Pair the winter classic with chocolate sauce and creamer and you've got the quintessential wintery treat.

Ring in the Holiday Season with 7-Eleven’s Winter Wonderland Cocoa

7-Eleven's Winter Wonderland Cocoa makes the perfect on-the-go drink for the ice rink or a delicious indulgence when you're celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. Feeling extra festive? You can customize your cocoa with more toppings like marshmallows, cinnamon, caramel, and a variety of creamers. And because each cup deserves to be a one-of-a-kind masterpiece, 7-Eleven is giving the gift of free customizations to your drink at the hot beverage bar, all year round!

"Hot cocoa is a winter staple, and though we encourage enjoying the sweet treat year-round at 7-Eleven, our customers look forward to our exciting seasonal takes on this fan-favorite beverage," says Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director. "The Winter Wonderland Cocoa encompasses the flavors of two classic holiday treats—hot cocoa and candy canes—that bring a sense of comfort and nostalgia for so many of our customers."

You can spread the joy as well with a treat for everyone on your nice list this year. The Winter Wonderland Cocoa, available for a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven® stores, costs the same as every other hot beverage – talk about a reason to celebrate.

Plus, 7Rewards® members can pick up any size coffee, or hot chocolate, and get any muffin (baked fresh daily!) for just $2 at participating 7-Eleven stores. You too can become a member of 7Rewards, the popular proprietary loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases, making every day feel like a holiday!

The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7–Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app available throughout the US, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

