Simulations Plus celebrates 25-year anniversary with $25,000 gift to nonprofit Dispensary of Hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) is celebrating 25 years in business and continuing the commitment to improve public health through innovative solutions with a $25,000 donation to the Dispensary of Hope. Dispensary of Hope is a national nonprofit medication distributor headquartered in Nashville, TN.

A team of long-tenured employees researched, and selected recipients aligned with the organization's vision and mission. The group chose Dispensary of Hope because of the strong representation of innovation and improved health outcomes in the pharmaceutical industry.

"As part of our 25th anniversary, we seek to support other ventures that share our vision of improving health through innovative solutions. While supporting our clients in their efforts to develop new and innovative therapies is our focus, access to these therapies is a necessary extension to ensure delivery of these health solutions to underserved communities. We are pleased to support Dispensary of Hope in their efforts to address this need," said Shawn O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Simulations Plus.

Dispensary of Hope is committed to providing access to high quality medication for America's most vulnerable (low income and uninsured) with dignity. Medication access is foundational to improving health outcomes and driving health equity.

"We're so grateful to Simulations Plus for this generous gift. Our network site partners are dispensing 3,000 prescriptions every single day. This gift expands access to more people in need. Their decision to improve health, particularly for the most vulnerable, is a powerful act of corporate social responsibility that will transform and save lives," Christopher Palombo, Chief Executive Officer, Dispensary of Hope.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com . Follow us on Twitter | Read our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report .

About Dispensary of Hope

Dispensary of Hope, a national nonprofit organization headquartered in Nashville, TN, obtains prescription medication from generous donor pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributes them to its partner network of over 200 sites nationwide. The network dispenses over 3,000 prescriptions a day to patients in need. Staff and operations meet the highest medication distribution standards, from manufacturer to the dispensing site – as evidenced by industry accreditations and memberships (National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, MedSurplus Alliance, Association for Accessible Medicines and Healthcare Distribution Alliance) and strict adherence to the Drug Supply Chain Security Act. Learn more at www.dispensaryofhope.org .

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe," "expect" and "anticipate" mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

