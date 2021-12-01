Hyundai Motor America Reports November 2021 Sales

-- Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid, Electric and Fuel Cell Vehicle Total Sales Up 165%
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total November sales of 44,345 units, a 20% decrease compared with November 2020. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle total sales grew 165%, including November records for Nexo and Ioniq plug-in hybrid. SUV sales represented 76% of the total sales mix. Hyundai fleet sales were down 97% and were less than 1% of total volume.

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)
"Consumer demand remains exceptionally high, and our dealers are doing a fantastic job of turning vehicles quickly and selling many before they even hit the lot," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Lingering availability issues persisted into November, but we are optimistic that we will close the year strong."

November Retail Highlights

Hyundai sold 44,073 retail units during the month, a decrease of 4%. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle retail sales increased 172% on the month, while SUV retail sales were up 7%. Hyundai set new November retail sales records for Venue, Nexo, and Ioniq hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

November Total Sales Summary


Nov-21

Nov-20

% Chg

2021 YTD

2020 YTD

% Chg

Hyundai

44,345

55,171

-20%

686,741

555,991

24%

November Product and Corporate Activities

  • SEVEN Concept: At AutoMobility LA, Hyundai unveiled SEVEN, a new sport utility electric vehicle (SUEV) concept  
  • Hyundai Home: Hyundai launched Hyundai Home, offering customers an opportunity to access solar energy and electric vehicle charging for their home
  • North American Truck and Utility of the Year: Santa Cruz and IONIQ 5 were named finalists for the 2022 North American Truck and Utility of the Year™
  • Popular Science Best of What's New: The Santa Cruz was selected to the 2021 Popular Science Best of What's New list for its attractive styling and innovative technology
  • Residual Value Awards: Kona, Kona Electric, and Accent won prestigious J.D. Power 2022 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards in their respective segments
  • More Awards: Informa Tech Automotive Group named Hyundai OEM of the Year, U.S. News & World Report selected Hyundai as the Best SUV Brand and IONIQ 5 was deemed the Green Car Journal's 2022 Green SUV of the Year™
  • IONIQ 5 x Spider-Man: Hyundai released a marketing campaign for its all-electric IONIQ 5 with the upcoming film "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Model Total Sales

Vehicle

Nov-21

Nov-20

% Chg

2021 YTD

2020 YTD

% Chg

Accent

1,071

972

10%

18,770

14,416

30%

Elantra

4,676

8,095

-42%

119,229

94,626

26%

Ioniq

1,347

1,090

24%

18,524

11,531

61%

Kona

5,402

8,551

-37%

84,770

67,904

25%

Nexo

48

20

140%

393

195

102%

Palisade

6,314

6,436

-2%

79,657

74,538

7%

Santa Cruz

2,201

0

---

7,042

0

---

Santa Fe

6,677

8,765

-24%

103,373

88,257

17%

Sonata

3,607

8,242

-56%

89,628

68,938

30%

Tucson

11,325

9,739

16%

137,107

111,776

23%

Veloster

83

296

-72%

2,041

7,324

-72%

Venue

1,594

2,965

-46%

26,207

16,486

59%

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

