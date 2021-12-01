Hyundai Motor America Reports November 2021 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total November sales of 44,345 units, a 20% decrease compared with November 2020. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle total sales grew 165%, including November records for Nexo and Ioniq plug-in hybrid. SUV sales represented 76% of the total sales mix. Hyundai fleet sales were down 97% and were less than 1% of total volume.

"Consumer demand remains exceptionally high, and our dealers are doing a fantastic job of turning vehicles quickly and selling many before they even hit the lot," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Lingering availability issues persisted into November, but we are optimistic that we will close the year strong."

November Retail Highlights

Hyundai sold 44,073 retail units during the month, a decrease of 4%. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle retail sales increased 172% on the month, while SUV retail sales were up 7%. Hyundai set new November retail sales records for Venue, Nexo, and Ioniq hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

November Total Sales Summary



Nov-21 Nov-20 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD % Chg Hyundai 44,345 55,171 -20% 686,741 555,991 24%

November Product and Corporate Activities

SEVEN Concept: At AutoMobility LA, Hyundai At AutoMobility LA, Hyundai unveiled SEVEN, a new sport utility electric vehicle (SUEV) concept

Hyundai Home: Hyundai Hyundai launched Hyundai Home, offering customers an opportunity to access solar energy and electric vehicle charging for their home

North American Truck and Utility of the Year: Santa Cruz and IONIQ 5 were and IONIQ 5 were named finalists for the 2022 North American Truck and Utility of the Year™

Popular Science Best of What's New: The Santa Cruz was Thewas selected to the 2021 Popular Science Best of What's New list for its attractive styling and innovative technology

Residual Value Awards: Kona, Kona Electric, and Accent Kona, Kona Electric, and Accent won prestigious J.D. Power 2022 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards in their respective segments

More Awards: Informa Tech Automotive Group Informa Tech Automotive Group named Hyundai OEM of the Year, U.S. News & World Report selected Hyundai as the Best SUV Brand and IONIQ 5 was deemed the Green Car Journal's 2022 Green SUV of the Year™

IONIQ 5 x Spider-Man: Hyundai released a marketing Hyundai released a marketing campaign for its all-electric IONIQ 5 with the upcoming film "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Model Total Sales

Vehicle Nov-21 Nov-20 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD % Chg Accent 1,071 972 10% 18,770 14,416 30% Elantra 4,676 8,095 -42% 119,229 94,626 26% Ioniq 1,347 1,090 24% 18,524 11,531 61% Kona 5,402 8,551 -37% 84,770 67,904 25% Nexo 48 20 140% 393 195 102% Palisade 6,314 6,436 -2% 79,657 74,538 7% Santa Cruz 2,201 0 --- 7,042 0 --- Santa Fe 6,677 8,765 -24% 103,373 88,257 17% Sonata 3,607 8,242 -56% 89,628 68,938 30% Tucson 11,325 9,739 16% 137,107 111,776 23% Veloster 83 296 -72% 2,041 7,324 -72% Venue 1,594 2,965 -46% 26,207 16,486 59%

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

