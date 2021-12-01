InfernoRed Technology Announces Partnership with Loupe

RESTON, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InfernoRed Technology is proud to announce its recent partnership with sports cards ecommerce platform, Loupe. The Virginia-based software company will provide application development services to help expand Loupe's one-of-a-kind streaming platform for sports card collectors, buyers and box breakers.

InfernoRed was founded in 2012 as a software development company for and by developers. We build web, mobile, cloud, and blockchain products for some of the largest organizations in the world. Visit us at www.infernored.com to learn more.

The partnership was created after InfernoRed Co-Founder and CEO, Scott Lock, met Loupe creator and CEO, Eric Doty, at the National Sports Cards Convention in Chicago earlier this year. The NSCC is an annual gathering of collectors, dealers and fans interested in trading cards and other sports memorabilia. Lock, a long-time collector and owner of SteelCuda Cards LLC., had been following Loupe's rise in the industry.

"Loupe is a game-changer," says Lock who co-founded InfernoRed in 2012 and partners with his son Christopher, an avid box breaker, on SteelCuda Cards LLC. "What they have created is going to make it easier for breakers to grow their audience and give buyers an easy, fun, secure experience. We're excited to bring our expertise to the tech behind this one-of-a-kind product."

Box breaking — a term for someone buying cards from a seller who's opening them on a live stream — is revitalizing the sports card industry, turning it from a hobby to a lucrative business driven by social media. The Loupe app unifies the experience into a single mobile app and allows buyers to find sellers, process payments, and see cards opened live in front of an audience.

"Teaming up with InfernoRed will tremendously accelerate our plans to become the premier destination for sports card collectors," says Loupe founder and CEO Eric Doty. "We're confident that their talented team of developers has the right blend of skill and creativity to help build Loupe into an app that all collectors are proud to call home. Our goal is to change the hobby for the better, and we're excited that the passionate people at InfernoRed share that vision."

InfernoRed will provide a team of mobile developers with expertise in building cloud, web, iOS and Android applications, to expand the Loupe app capabilities.

About InfernoRed Technology:

InfernoRed Technology builds cutting-edge software for a variety of influential companies. From modern election verification tools to mobile financial solutions, we create high quality software products for our clients. InfernoRed is home to award-winning software developers from all over the US who have come together to create a developer-first culture and incredible project opportunities. For more information visit: www.infernored.com

About Loupe Tech, Inc:

Loupe is a live commerce streaming platform built for sports card collectors. It combines the audience and community of video game streaming with the surprise and thrill of opening a pack of cards. Loupe prioritizes a streamlined buyer experience and low-latency streams, making it easy and fun to buy and sell cards. By offering modern tools in a single app, Loupe aims to be the go-to platform for all sports card collectors and sellers. Loupe is located in Miami, FL and currently has 16 full-time employees. For more information, visit loupetheapp.com. Loupe is currently available to download on both iOS and Android devices. For more information visit: www.loupetheapp.com



