Chicken Salad Chick Continues Growth in Kentucky with Middletown Opening

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Kentucky with its newest location opening in Middletown. The new restaurant, which will feature a drive-thru, opens on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and will be located at 12009 Shelbyville Road. This location marks the sixth Chicken Salad Chick restaurant to open in Kentucky, bringing the brand to more than 200 restaurants nationwide.

During grand opening week, guests will enjoy the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is well known for by experiencing the following giveaways and specials at the new restaurant:

Wednesday, Dec. 8 – Free Chicken Salad for a year to our first 100 guests! The first 100 guests will be guaranteed to receive one free Large Quick Chick per month for 12 months. Additionally, one lucky guest will be randomly selected to win one free Large Quick Chick per week for 52 weeks.*

Thursday, Dec. 9 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a Chick Tumbler.**

Friday, Dec. 10 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick meal will receive a Chick koozie and Buttercream Flower Cookie.**

Saturday, Dec. 11 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a Pimento Cheeseball.**

Multi-unit franchise owners David Harris, Ken Greene, Rand Jones and Bart Middlebrooks of SureChick Kentucky, LLC began opening Chicken Salad Chick locations in 2015. To open their latest location in Middletown, these entrepreneurs partnered with first-time franchise owner, Laney Brittingham to combine their extensive franchising experience with Brittingham's eight-year career managing Chicken Salad Chick locations in Columbus, Albany and St. Augustine. Brittingham joined with the Chicken Salad Chick family in 2013 and has since worked with the partners of SureChick Kentucky, LLC as District Manager of SureChick Georgia restaurants, as well as the St. Augustine, Fla. and Montgomery, Ala. locations. In line with the brand's philanthropic efforts, the Middletown location will also be partnering with the charitable organization, Gilda's Club, whose mission is to empower those impacted by cancer.

"Following my eight years of managing Chicken Salad Chick locations throughout Georgia and Florida, and serving as a district manager for the brand, I am thrilled to step into a new ownership role as part of the Chick team bringing this made-from-scratch, southern favorite to Middletown," said Laney Brittingham. "We are so excited to continue growing our footprint in Kentucky and provide Chicken Salad Chick's made-from-scratch, southern favorite to the Middletown community."

Chicken Salad Chick in Middletown will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com , or call (229) 255-3366. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive at Chicken Salad Chick between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Grand Opening Day to get checked in. The first 100 people will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. While waiting, guests will need to download the Chicken Salad Chick App and get registered. Upon arrival, guests will grab their spot in line, make your purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value, and once inside, scan a special code to make the "First 100 Spot" official. If a guest is late or misses their designated return time, the spot will automatically be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their App the Monday following Grand Opening Day. The reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Must be 16 years or older to download the CSC App and purchase The Chick, or any item of greater value.

**Must be 16 years or older to make a purchase. Dine in or take out only. Limit 1 reward per Guest Present. Not valid with any other offers.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickMiddletownKY/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

