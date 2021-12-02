Course Hero Announces Launch of Online Educator Exchange, Following Successful Beta Program

2,200 educators in the U.S. and Canada were able to share and exchange resources through online Educator Exchange; educators can now earn income by contributing materials to growing academic marketplace

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, the popular learning platform used by a global community of students and educators to contribute and share educational resources, today announced the official opening of its Educator Exchange to any verified college faculty member in the U.S. and Canada.

Initially launched as a beta program in July 2020, the Educator Exchange was created with input from an academic advisory council made up of both faculty and administrators with the goal of enabling faculty to collaborate and share best practices, while supplementing their income through the development of teaching and learning resources with academic peers. It builds on the success of the Course Hero faculty community, which has grown to more than 80,000 faculty.

"Faculty are always emailing around trying to get a sample syllabus or assignment as they prep new courses. Educator Exchange makes finding resources easy, and it is such a time saver to have so many helpful documents all in one place," said Dr. Nicole Young, an assistant professor of organizational behavior at Franklin & Marshall College. "This program offers faculty more tools and resources that can help us better prepare our courses and develop innovative and inclusive pedagogical tools to meet the needs of students."

Through Educator Exchange, educators have the opportunity to earn additional income for their teaching and learning materials, while also gaining access to a personalized dashboard that provides them real-time updates on the number of students who engage with their content. This data informs educators of the types of study materials that resonate with students and helps inform further development of curriculum. Faculty who contribute resources to the Course Hero library are paid half of the revenue their documents generate.

"We have been inspired and encouraged by the sort of engagement we see from faculty on the platform. And we are intentionally creating an exchange that reflects input and guidance from faculty advisors," said Andrew Grauer, CEO and co-founder of Course Hero. "This is about recognizing the commitment — and ingenuity — of faculty who are creating resources that can advance the practice and understanding of their peers. Moving the Educator Exchange out of beta is a significant step toward enabling an already growing community of educators to share and benefit from resources that are helping students."

Faculty interested in joining Educator Exchange can sign up for a free Verified Educator account and opt into the program from your account dashboard, or reach out to educator-exchange@coursehero.com for more information.

About Course Hero: Course Hero is on a mission to help students make every study hour count, and graduate confident and prepared. Our online learning platform now offers more than 80 million course-specific study resources created by and for students and educators, as well as 24/7 tutor help. The range of learning materials includes practice problems, study guides, textbook solutions, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations for every subject. More than 80,000 faculty across the U.S. and Canada use Course Hero to share their resources with the community, collaborate with other faculty, and hone new strategies for instruction.

