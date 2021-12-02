Kenosha solar group buy program deadline extended into 2022

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Energy Solar and Blackbird Gen LLC announce that the deadline to qualify for the Kenosha Area Solar Group Buy program has been extended. Residents and businesses in the Wisconsin counties of Kenosha, Walworth, and Racine now have until April 30, 2022, to sign a purchase agreement and secure the rebate.

The Kenosha Area Solar Group Buy campaign aims to boost solar energy generation in Kenosha and eastern Wisconsin by offering a tiered rebate incentive that grows larger as more people sign up. Incentives reach up to $0.10 per watt if the effort reaches 200 kW. For an average residence, that could save approximately $880 and that figure is higher for a commercial solar installation.

"We've seen promising momentum on the Kenosha group purchase program, and we wanted to give it the best chance that it could for success," said Ryan Buege, Director of Sales & Marketing for All Energy Solar. "Extending the deadline into 2022 made sense for helping the group purchase to meet its ultimate solar production and environmental goals, while also giving every participant the opportunity for the biggest rebate."

Additionally, for each individual or business that signs up for the rebate, All Energy Solar will donate funds to help Blackbird Gen achieve its environmental objectives. Every solar evaluation through the program will trigger a $25 donation to the startup. Then, every five kW of residential or commercial solar contracts signed as a result of the program will activate a $300 donation.

If the Group Buy reaches 200 kW between September 15, 2021, and April 30, 2022, participants in the program will lock in the maximum possible level of rebates for their solar installation. All Energy Solar will also donate $10,000 to Blackbird Gen to use towards organizational goals.

"We've had success with the informative webinars about the Kenosha solar group buy, and a recent in-person event at a local brewery. We're building partnerships within the community and when we have more virtual and in-person learning events in the New Year, we'll be able to meet or exceed our goals," said Sophie Shulman, Blackbird Gen LLC co-founder. "Stay tuned for more updates!"

The Kenosha Area Solar Group Buy is open to residents and businesses in Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth Counties of Wisconsin, or a Carthage College alum, graduate, or employee located within a state serviced by All Energy Solar. For more information or for a personalized solar evaluation to qualify for the program visit https://blog.allenergysolar.com/blackbird

About Blackbird Gen

The Blackbird Gen mission is to raise awareness of renewable energy resources and to make solar more visible throughout Kenosha and other Midwestern communities. blackbirdgen.com

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers. allenergysolar.com .

