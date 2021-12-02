Laura Geller Beauty Proves Aging Is Nothing to Cry About Paulina Porizkova, the star of Laura Geller Beauty's new campaign, proves why she's somewhere between J.Lo and Betty White.

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, Laura Geller Beauty made the bold decision to exclusively feature women over 40 in all of its marketing and social media messaging. As part of these ongoing efforts to celebrate beauty later in life, the brand is thrilled to spotlight legendary supermodel, actress, and author, Paulina Porizkova in its newest campaign. At 56-years-old, Porizkova is "the best she's ever been," as she proclaims in the makeup brand's latest video.

Her candidness about ageism is exactly what makes Porizkova the ideal Laura Geller ambassador. "We want to make all women feel beautiful and worthy whether they're 19 or 90," says veteran makeup artist and brand founder Laura Geller. "Let's get old together—and look great doing it!" By casting mature women who embrace their age, the brand is offering a refreshing alternative to the status quo.

Born in Czechoslovakia, Porizkova has been in the spotlight for over four decades. Her career first took off in 1984 when she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated at age 18. Today, the self-proclaimed "crying lady of Instagram" is still sparking critical conversations about grief, shame, and aging. She even created a hashtag, #betweenjloandbettywhite, to call out the fact that middle-aged women are overlooked.

"If you accept aging for what it is and forgo interventions like Botox, fillers, or a little nip and tuck, you get dismissed from the table until you're Betty White's age," explains Porizkova. "There is an invisibility period between J.Lo, who is 52 but looks like she's 39, and the octogenarian who is hip and cool because she's still youthful inside."

Porizkova's new partnership with Laura Geller Beauty is yet another example of how she's using her platform to normalize aging. "I love working with a company that gets it," she says. "I'm excited to reinforce the message that mature women are sexy, experienced, and powerful."

About Laura Geller: Veteran makeup artist Laura Geller founded her namesake beauty brand over 20 years ago with the mission of creating transformational products that put the joy in makeup. With her passion for beauty and natural teaching ability, the Broadway and TV makeup guru translates professional application into simple techniques for real women of all ages. Her easy-to-use artisanal formulas deliver exceptional coverage and color for every skin type and tone. Geller's best-selling Spackle® primer collection and other high-quality makeup products are available on QVC, LauraGeller.com, and select specialty beauty stores.

