Link Expands Smart Wearable Pet Technology To Include Dog Training Video Series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Link Smart Pet Wearable by Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC has launched a series of dog obedience instructional videos to complement the device's remote tone and vibration tools. The all-inclusive series encompasses a variety of resources and short videos created by Link's dog training specialist, Samantha Benesch a certified CGC evaluator who studied Dog Emotion & Cognition at Duke University.

The Link Smart Pet Wearable is the only dog GPS tracking device that features remote tone and vibration training tools for positive reinforcement. The training tools are an important aspect of the complete pet ecosystem offered by Link. In addition to the training tools, Link's small device and user-friendly app come packed with an unparalleled tracking system, customized activity monitoring, and on-the-go resources, all supported by a Florida-based concierge services team. Link provides pet parents with everything they need to stay connected to their pets.

"We built Link to be the premier smart pet wearable and we're so happy to bring this companion series to life for our pet parent community." said Donny Lamey, CEO of Smart Tracking Technologies. "We're also thrilled to welcome expert dog trainer Samantha Benesch to the Link pack."

Benesch's passion for training – and its connection to animal health and the pet-parent bond – blossomed in roles at local veterinary clinics, specialty training centers, the humane society and now as an academic.

The training series is available on YouTube, with new training segments released on a regular basis. Link's videos feature everything from a puppy series, to crate training and socialization, all using the remote training tone and vibration features in the Link app. For more information, please visit www.LinkMyPet.com

About Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC

Founded in 2019, Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC is the technology leader in smart pet wearables and encompasses the entire ecosystem of a pet's wellbeing: Health and Wellness, On the Go Lifestyle, Training and Technology.

