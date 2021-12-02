Pepperstone presents, The Trade-Off - a weekly digital series focused on helping retail traders navigate an ever-evolving world of financial markets.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The last two years have shown that volatility in the market can be triggered especially when restrictions are implemented, countries close their borders, and the world has essentially shut down. This is true of today, although traders must also navigate central bank's normalising policy.

Over this time, Pepperstone has seen increasing demand for up-to-the-minute commentary and intel on market movements from around the world; both to assist with sourcing opportunities, and to help traders efficiently price risk.

Pepperstone is proud to introduce an innovative online series called, The Trade-Off – a fast-paced and entertaining weekly show, with a focus on helping traders make sense of the news flow across global markets. The series features Pepperstone's own Head of Research, Chris Weston, and Blake Morrow of ForexAnalytix.

Join these two highly experienced and popular traders as they debate, discuss, and dissect what's hot, what's not, risk and the best trades in the market every week.

"As we break down and unpack the big picture macro debates, we look for the risk and inspiration in the system, which promotes flows, changes in broad market positioning and trends to develop and these determine our probability and trading behaviour."

They say, 'if you can sleep well at night, you haven't got a big enough position', well I sleep badly but I like to think my risk management and position sizing is on point. This is my edge, and we'll break it down together as we understand the risk-to-reward Trade-Off.' says Chris Weston.

Check out the Pilot episode on-demand at https://thetradeoff.tv as well as experience the podcasts available on Apple iTunes and Spotify.

About Pepperstone

Established in 2010, Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service and award-winning funding and withdrawals to tens of thousands of clients around the world. Pepperstone has subsidiaries across the globe and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and The Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA).

Learn more at http://www.pepperstone.com

About Chris Weston

Chris Weston is Pepperstone's Head of Research and holds over 19 years of experience in the industry. A highly-respected financial services expert, Chris has supported both retail and institutional clients at IG, Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley, covering research as well as sales and trading roles. His extensive exposure to the FX, equities and fixed income markets puts him in a unique position to provide inspiring insights, research, ideas and risk-management strategies that support every step of your trading journey. Based in Australia, Chris is a well-known global media figure, regularly appearing on Bloomberg, Bloomberg Arabia, Channel News Asia and Sky News Business.

Follow Chris at: https://twitter.com/chrisweston_PS

About Blake Morrow

Blake Morrow is the Chief Currency Strategist for Wizetrade. Blake has over 18 years of trading experience and has been a co- owner of a Dallas based brokerage firm and LiquidTrader Technologies. Currently, Blake does analysis for thousands of individual traders on his "The Morning Edge" webinar for 2 hours each day from 7 – 9 am covering inter-market relationships and Forex. He has also appeared as a regular analyst on Wizetrade TV and Traders Television. Blake is a seasoned individual investor in equities and Forex.

Blake is a husband, father and avid golf hacker. Proud Marine Infantryman 3rd Battalion 9th Marines 1990-1994.

Follow Blake at https://twitter.com/pipczar

