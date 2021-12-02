Sheaff Brock Celebrates 20 Years of Atypical Investing

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Gilreath and Ron Brock left the world of traditional investing and started their own shop just six weeks after the attacks on 9/11/2001. Twenty years later, during a global pandemic, these two self-described "odd investors" are going stronger than ever. By doing things differently.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors (PRNewsfoto/Sheaff Brock Investment Advisor)

Sheaff Brock Chief Investment Officer Gilreath acknowledged, "It was an auspicious start, to say the least, after the market tanked after 9/11... but we knew we had a truly innovative approach to investment and money management."

Chief Operating Officer Brock admits, "We were definitely innovative by launching our own RIA (Registered Investment Advisory) at that time, plus converting from commission-based to a fee-only structure." TD Waterhouse, later TD Ameritrade, initially provided custodial services for Sheaff Brock and their clients, and has been by their side ever since as the firm grew to almost $1.3 billion in assets under management as of 9/30/21.

Sporting the company mantle of "Innovative Portfolios for the Intelligent Investor," Sheaff Brock focuses on income-generation and/or growth through equity portfolios, option overlays, money management services, and mutual fund strategies. They currently offer two of their own investment funds which, after almost three years in existence, have been top performers. The Sheaff Brock team offers nine proprietary portfolio strategies and manages customer accounts on a discretionary basis for growth, growth and income, income only, or blended portfolios to achieve client goals.

Gilreath prides himself on new and innovative ideas for products and services to offer. Currently, he and Brock are preparing to launch both a private fund and an offshore fund based in Ireland for international distribution, starting with Sweden and Great Britain. "I definitely have other ideas that I'm saving to spring on the team next year," Gilreath admits. "Sheaff Brock will always continue to offer innovative and atypical investment opportunities for clients, just like we have for our first 20 years."

About Sheaff Brock:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm striving to enhance portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors, managing $1.283 billion in assets nationwide as of 9/30/2021. Sheaff Brock principal David Gilreath contributes investment commentary to CNBC.com, Medical Economics, Seeking Alpha, and Financial Advisor magazine. Visit Sheaff Brock YouTube for information.

Disclaimer:

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC ("SBIA") is an SEC-registered investment advisor founded in 2001. Clients or prospective clients are directed to SBIA's Form ADV Part 2A prior to deciding to participate in any portfolio or making any investment decision. The views and opinions in the preceding commentary are subject to change without notice and are as of the date of the report. There is no guarantee that any market forecast set forth in the commentary will be realized. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific point in time, should not be relied upon as investment advice, and is not intended to predict or depict performance of any investment.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors