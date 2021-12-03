Impact-Focused Designer Sami Miró Collaborates with Crown Royal Regal Apple and TheFutureParty to Release Upcycled Garment for Auction with Proceeds Benefiting The CLEO Institute

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As art, fashion, culture and community convene once again in Miami this week, Crown Royal Regal Apple and TheFutureParty (TFP) have partnered with "The Queen of Vintage," sustainable designer and content creator Sami Miró. Since 2016, Sami has been reimagining quality and purpose-driven apparel with her collection, Sami Miro Vintage. Today, Crown Royal, TheFutureParty and Sami are releasing a one-of-a-kind upcycled design that also redefines the idea of royal apparel: an exclusive Crown Royal Regal Apple jacket that will be auctioned on Popshop Live with the winning bid benefiting a local Miami nonprofit organization, as an extension of the brand's ongoing commitment to support local communities.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8989951-crown-royal-regal-apple-sami-miro-art-basel-collaboration/

The Crown Royal Regal Apple x Sami Miró jacket will be available for bidding on Popshop Live starting today at 11 AM EST with proceedings benefitting The CLEO Institute, a Miami-based 501(C)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization exclusively dedicated to climate education, engagement, and advocacy. Additionally, Crown Royal Regal Apple will be matching the winning bid to add to the total donation. The upcycled jacket is made from vintage threads and the whisky brand's iconic bags that enclose each bottle of Crown Royal Regal Apple. For years Crown Royal consumers have been inspired to re-use its bags to hold everyday items such as sneakers and jewelry, and this collaboration is a nod to that and to Miami's crisp fashion culture.

"I was eager to partner with Crown Royal because the brand has really emboldened creators to redefine excellence in their respective crafts – whether that's music, art and even fashion — and I'm really excited to hear the reactions to this new design collaboration," said Sami Miró. "With this Crown Royal Regal Apple jacket, I tried to make something that felt cool, fresh and endemic to Miami, but that would also inspire others to reconstruct their ideas and showcase that upcycled fashion can also be regal."

The collaboration between Sami Miró and Crown Royal Regal Apple is not the brand's first foray into fashion. Earlier this year, Crown Royal partnered with Harlem's Fashion Row 501(c)(3) nonprofit, ICON360, to award four $10,000 grants to emerging BIPOC designers during their New York Fashion Week Style Awards and Runway Show.

"Crown Royal Regal Apple continues to spotlight how creative communities are paving a new way that redefines royalty, like here in Miami for one of art's biggest events on the international stage," said Nicola Heckles, Vice President at Crown Royal. "Collaborating with Sami Miró on this upcycled piece of art, incorporating our iconic Crown Royal bags, has been an amazing opportunity to give back to a local nonprofit."

Infused with Regal Gala Apples, Crown Royal Regal Apple Flavored Whisky is a smooth, delicious tasting whisky that is best enjoyed responsibly as a chilled shot, on the rocks or in a cocktail. Crown Royal Regal Apple invites you to raise a glass to all crisp culture creators in our communities and remember to drink responsibly.

* Must be 21+ to bid. Jacket offered for sale AS IS. Bid is a legally binding agreement to purchase jacket at corresponding price. Auction ends at 12 PM Eastern Time. Winning bid may not be tax deductible. Subject to Auction Rules here ; be sure to review the same, including complete item description before bidding.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About TheFutureParty

TheFutureParty, recently acquired by NVE Experience Agency, is a media brand at the intersection of pop-culture and entrepreneurship. We empower thought-leadership through content and experiences. We produce events and create media content delivered via email newsletter for our community of over 30,000 creative professionals in entertainment, music, art, fashion, technology and business. Website / IG

About Sami Miro

SAMI MIRO is the founder of the sustainable clothing company, Sami Miro Vintage, a creative brand consultant, and a social media influencer who has made massive strides within the industry in only a couple years. She has been featured in numerous international editions of Vogue, CFDA, Billboard, Paper, Nylon, Refinery29, V, Oyster, Cosmopolitan, Milk, Elle and more. She styled Selena Gomez in all Sami Miro Vintage for her Revival Tour Asia, Bella Hadid's off-duty looks in SMV during Couture Week June 2017, and her brand is continuously supported by top talents from Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin, Kaia Gerber, Drake to The Weeknd. In addition to her personal design accolades, Sami continues to sustainably collaborate with fashion brands such as a 35-piece collection with Heron Preston which debuted on the SS 2020 Paris runway, a 10-piece collection with Nike, a capsule with Universal Music Group. With a Master's Degree in International Entrepreneurship and a B.A. in Marketing, Sami's expertise in a diverse range of fields are expressed uniquely both in front of and behind the camera.

About The CLEO Institute

The CLEO Institute's mission is to educate and empower communities to demand climate action, ensuring a safe, just, and healthy environment for all. A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, The CLEO Institute offers educational programs, advocacy programs, and campaigns, and undertakes policy work in order to achieve a world in which all people, governments, and organizations are informed, engaged, and taking action on critical climate issues. Learn more at cleoinstitute.org .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kyra Zeller

DIAGEO

Kyra.zeller@diageo.com

Kait Sheppard

TAYLOR

ksheppard@taylorstrategy.com

View original content:

SOURCE Crown Royal Regal Apple