Astera Cancer Care Expands into Northern and Southern New Jersey By Adding Three Practices to the OneOncology Platform

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astera Cancer Care, a New Jersey-based physician-owned multi-specialty community oncology practice, has started its New Jersey expansion with the recent addition of three oncology practices. These acquisitions have expanded Astera's ability to deliver high-quality, coordinated and patient-centered cancer care throughout New Jersey.

With the addition of Hudson Hematology Oncology in Jersey City, Lindenberg Cancer & Hematology Center in Marlton, and the Bergen County practice of Giuseppe Condemi, MD, PhD, Astera Cancer Care now has over 60 cancer care providers at 18 care delivery sights across New Jersey and Pennsylvania with several additional care delivery sights under development.

"By bringing these exceptional practices into Astera Cancer Care, we are able to deliver to patients the highest-quality cancer care, including a portfolio of cutting-edge clinical trials, close to their homes no matter where they live in New Jersey," said Edward J. Licitra, MD, PhD, Chairman and CEO, Astera Cancer Care and a member of OneOncology's Board of Managers. "These new physician partners will allow Astera to expand their unique value-based care delivery platform and provide New Jersey residents with greater access to high quality, affordable healthcare and the most innovative therapies, which are comparable to those found at academic medical centers. Innovative care models in the community offer the highest value in health care delivery to patients, payers and self-funded employers."

Hudson Hematology Oncology, Lindenberg Cancer & Hematology Center and Dr. Condemi's Rutherford-based practice will each serve as a regional hub in Astera Cancer Care's expansion efforts. Astera Cancer Care, with the assistance of OneOncology's physician recruitment team, has already recruited several well-trained medical oncologists to join these three practices and to expand into additional areas throughout New Jersey and beyond.

"From advanced diagnostics and therapies to a robust clinical trials program to one of the nation's leading value-based care programs, Astera Cancer Care is driving the future of cancer care in New Jersey," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "We are excited to help them build new cancer centers, add physicians, expand patient-centric value-based care and grow their services along the continuum of care throughout the Garden State."

Astera Cancer Care offers patients standard and advanced therapeutics including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, biological, radiopharmaceutical and cellular therapy. The practice is one of the few on the East Coast that offers patients a full array of radiation oncology treatments including proton therapy, brachytherapy, and radiosurgery. Astera also has a broad clinical trial platform for cancer therapy with one of the only community-based clinical trial programs in CAR-T cell therapies in the nation. The high-growth practice also offers comprehensive infusion services for biological therapies required for non-oncology conditions. These infusions are offered in comfortable, easily accessible community-based offices, which utilize all of the pharmaceutical services required to provide safe and reliable infusion services.

Additionally, the practice is a leader in value-based oncology care and alternative payment model development. Astera Cancer Care and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey recently began a breast cancer episode of care program for early-stage breast cancer that removes the silos that often frustrate oncologists and incentivizes comprehensive care throughout a patient's treatment and active recovery. Astera, Horizon and OneOncology are now developing episode-based programs for lung cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectal cancers, head and neck cancer, non-hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma. These pioneering programs are truly unique and highlight the power of collaboration to drive greater access, outcomes and affordability in health care.

Astera Cancer Care is an independent and physician-owned multi-specialty community oncology practice serving Central Jersey. Astera Cancer Care inspires hope and improves outcomes through its commitment to personalized patient care and the latest treatment and research.

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to stay independent, improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 615 cancer care providers care for 280,000 patients at 181 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn .

