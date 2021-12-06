Broncus enter into strategic partnership with New Frontier Health Corporation /United Family Healthcare

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broncus Holding Corporation (2216.HK) ("Broncus"), the leader of minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic technology for solutions to different lung diseases in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with New Frontier Health Corporation, the operator of China's leading premium private healthcare service provider United Family Healthcare, in exploring a new diagnosis and treatment service model with interventional pulmonology and penetrating into the middle-to-high end private healthcare markets. In the future, they will jointly establish a lung specialist medical center to promote Broncus' core products and medical devices and expertise in the treatment of lung diseases.

New Frontier Health Corporation is the operator of United Family Healthcare, which is one of the largest and most recognized integrated premium private healthcare service providers in China. The hospital of United Family Healthcare covers all first-tier cities and also have complementary strategic coverage in many second-tier cities. It is the first-selected brand for the growing high-end medical demand group.

According to the agreement, Broncus will cooperate with United Family Healthcare to jointly establish a lung nodule diagnosis and treatment center, leveraging United Family Healthcare as a platform to introduce the Broncus' medical devices, innovative surgical techniques, disease management and expert resources, gradually expand to the cooperation in the frontier diagnosis and treatment technology of lung diseases.

About Broncus

Broncus (2216.HK) is a pioneer in the field of interventional pulmonology, providing innovative lung solutions globally. Since 2012, Broncus has assembled a world-class management team and developed into an enterprise with dual R&D centers in China and the United States, supported by strong portfolio of 476 patents and patent applications and fast product iterations. Through close relationship with KOL and comprehensive relationship from innovative concept to project development and execution, Broncus has established a powerful pipeline including 17 products, many of which have been commercialized in the United States, Europe, Australia and other mainstream markets globally.Broncus' mission is to establish bronchoscopic diagnostic and therapeutic solutions as the gold standard for the diagnosis and treatment of lung disease.

About New Frontier Health Corporation/United Family Healthcare

United Family Healthcare under New Frontier Health Corporation is one of the largest and most well-known comprehensive high-end private medical institutions in China. United Family Healthcare was founded in 1997 in Beijing and has been committed to providing personalized, high-quality, patient-centered medical services for 25 years.

