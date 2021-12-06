SVB Financial Group's Expansion into Tech Investment Banking Continues with New Senior Bankers and the Launch of Technology Leveraged Finance and Equity Capital Markets

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group ("SVB") (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, today announced the continued growth of the Tech Investment Banking team with additional hires in the Internet, Consumer / Marketing Software, Fintech, and Enterprise Software sectors along with the formal launch of Technology Leveraged Finance and Equity Capital Markets capabilities. The new hires include experts in Leveraged Finance & Debt Capital Markets with Spencer Alstodt; Internet, eCommerce and Consumer Software with Matt Lytle; Fintech with Henry Pinnell; Software with Raymond Wu; and Equity Capital Markets with Matthew Walsh and Jesse Chasse.

The SVB Tech Investment Banking team, reporting to Co-Head of Investment Banking and Global Head of Tech Investment Banking Jason Auerbach, has demonstrated strong momentum, recently announcing a spate of transactions including Clearlake Capital's pending acquisition of Quest, Noregon Systems, Inc.'s sale to The Hearst Corporation, the pending merger of Mavenlink and Kimble Applications, Evergreen Coast Capital Corp's pending acquisition of a majority stake in DreamBox Learning, Cinven's pending investment in Nitel, Blackstone's pending significant investment in Renaissance, Moody's acquisition of PassFort, and TPG Capital's recapitalization of Entertainment Partners. The team of more than 50 individuals has significant M&A and capital markets experience and brings exceptional expertise across subsectors, geographies, and deal structures to clients in the innovation economy.

SVB serves the world's most innovative companies and their investors via commercial banking with Silicon Valley Bank, investment banking with SVB Leerink, private banking and wealth management with SVB Private Bank, and funds management and investment with SVB Capital. In September 2021 SVB announced the expansion of SVB Leerink to include technology investment banking.

"In just three months the Technology Investment Banking team has closed an impressive number of transactions and added incredible talent to its roster, deepening and diversifying its expertise across investment banking advisory services," said Greg Becker, President and CEO of SVB Financial Group. "The strength of the team and the strategic counsel it provides will help our innovative clients access the capital and advisory services they need to grow."

Spencer Alstodt, Senior Managing Director, Leveraged Finance & Debt Capital Markets

Spencer Alstodt joins the firm from Jefferies, where he spent the last 13 years as a Managing Director in Technology, Media & Telecom and Industrials Leveraged Capital Markets. While at Jefferies, Spencer was instrumental in building the leveraged finance and capital markets platform, earning #1 league table rankings for sponsor-backed leveraged buyout financings, and consecutive years of top honors for total deals and capital raised within the technology sector. Previously, he held a Managing Director role at Bear Stearns and began his career at JP Morgan Securities.

Matt Lytle, Senior Managing Director, Internet, Consumer / Marketing Software and Fintech

Prior to joining the firm, Matt Lytle was a Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Internet Investment Banking in the Technology, Media & Telecom group at Goldman Sachs. With over 15 years of experience, Matt has advised boards and management teams on some of the most innovative and notable technology IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, private placements, and financing transactions. Matt will partner with Senior Managing Directors J.T. Stephens, Xiaoying Zhong, and Henry Pinnell to lead investment banking activity across these sectors.

Henry Pinnell, Senior Managing Director, Fintech

With over 15 years of investment banking experience, Henry Pinnell has advised on milestone transactions for industry-leading companies, founders and investors in the fintech space. He has extensive experience originating, planning, and executing strategic and financing transactions both in the private and public markets. Henry joins the firm from Barclays Bank PLC where he was most recently a Managing Director in the Investment Banking Division, leading the firm's Emerging Fintech franchise.

Matthew Walsh, Senior Managing Director, Head of Tech Equity Capital Markets

Matt Walsh brings over 20 years of investment banking experience leading the origination and execution of hundreds of transactions, including some of the most innovative and notable technology IPOs. Matt joins the firm from Credit Suisse where he was Managing Director and Co-Head of Global Technology, Media & Telecom Equity Capital Markets. Prior to Credit Suisse, he spent 15 years at Merrill Lynch & Co in a variety of roles across Technology and Healthcare Investment Banking, most recently leading the Technology, Media & Telecom Equity Capital Markets business. He started his career at JP Morgan & Co in New York.

Jesse Chasse, Managing Director, Tech Equity Capital Markets

With over a decade of Equity Capital Markets experience, Jesse Chasse has devoted his career to partnering with technology companies, venture capitalists and financial sponsors to raise capital and position businesses for success in the public markets. He has helped originate and execute hundreds of equity offerings. Prior to joining the firm, he served as a Director of the Technology Equity Capital Markets team at Credit Suisse, working in both the firm's New York and San Francisco offices.

Raymond Wu, Managing Director, Software

Raymond Wu joins the firm from UBS, where he was an Executive Director in Technology Investment Banking. He has over a decade of experience in technology, covering application and infrastructure software, education technology, and consumer internet. Raymond has advised on over 50 transactions with technology companies and financial sponsors including M&A, debt financing, and equity capital markets transactions.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries help innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial, investment and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at svb.com.

SVB Financial Group is the holding company for all business units and groups © 2021 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, MAKE NEXT HAPPEN NOW and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group. [SIVB-C] [SIVB-F]

About SVB Leerink

As a leading investment bank serving the innovation economy, SVB Leerink helps its clients move healthcare and technology forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, deep expertise, and an extensive suite of capital market and advisory solutions, the firm is the innovation economy's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. Learn more at svbleerink.com. [SIVB-L]

