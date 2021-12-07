Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Double Earnings Offer On HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced it will double newly joined creators' earnings on HoneyDrip.com as part of an ongoing promotion. HoneyDrip.com is an increasingly popular digital platform designed and owned by CMGR with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content as well as chat and interact with fans directly.

Carolyn MartinFitness Trainer and Creator on HoneyDrip.com

HoneyDrip.com invites social media creators to join its growing monetization platform. Creators who exit their current monetization site will be offered double earnings for the first 30 days, along with only a 10% platform fee and free account management services for 6 months.

"We feel the timing is perfect for new creators to join our ever-improving site," said Kayla Bailey, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "HoneyDrip.com is free of negative stigma and allows female creators to monetize in many ways. The platform is available by invite only, ensuring higher standards that we intend to maintain for the long term. The site is being enhanced daily with many new features on the way. The terms we are offering new creators to join Honeydrip.com are by far the best value offered by any such service in this industry."

Creators can apply via email to join@honeydrip.com

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. Collectively, CMGR reaches more than 400 million followers. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

