Enbridge Inc. Announces Three Percent Quarterly Dividend Increase for 2022

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.860 per common share, payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2022. The declared dividend represents a three percent increase from the prior quarterly rate and the twenty-seventh consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
On December 6, 2021, the Enbridge Board of Directors declared the following quarterly dividends. All dividends are payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2022.
Common Shares
$0.860
Preference Shares, Series A
$0.34375
Preference Shares, Series B
$0.21340
Preference Shares, Series C
$0.15719
Preference Shares, Series D
$0.27875
Preference Shares, Series F
$0.29306
Preference Shares, Series H
$0.27350
Preference Shares, Series J
US$0.30540
Preference Shares, Series L
US$0.30993
Preference Shares, Series N
$0.31788
Preference Shares, Series P
$0.27369
Preference Shares, Series R
$0.25456
Preference Shares, Series 1
US$0.37182
Preference Shares, Series 3
$0.23356
Preference Shares, Series 5
US$0.33596
Preference Shares, Series 7
$0.27806
Preference Shares, Series 9
$0.25606
Preference Shares, Series 11
$0.24613
Preference Shares, Series 13
$0.19019
Preference Shares, Series 15
$0.18644
Preference Shares, Series 17
$0.321875
Preference Shares, Series 19
$0.30625
About Enbridge Inc.
Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 megawatts (net) in renewable power generation capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Media
Jesse Semko
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com
Investment Community
Jonathan Morgan
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com
