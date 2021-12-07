Origin Partners with nami to Advance Deployment of Wi-Fi Sensing Technology Details of partnership to be unveiled at CES 2022 in Las Vegas

GREENBELT, Md., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Wireless™ Inc. ("Origin") today announced it will partner with nami.ai Pte. Ltd. ("nami") and reveal extensive partnership details on the opening day of CES on January 5, 2022. If you are interested in sensing and want to know how you can transform your security, energy efficiency, health care, or wellness propositions with artificial intelligence and machine learning, don't miss this announcement at CES 2022. This collaboration has much to offer to the following industries: IoT vendors, ISPs, Automotive, Insuretech, Proptech, Energytech, Healthtech.

Origin is the wireless sensing company behind the award-winning Wi-Fi Sensing technology that has transformed standard Wi-Fi devices into sensitive virtual motion sensors across more than 150 countries. A market leader with a robust offering of products in home, health, and automotive verticals, Origin most recently launched its Home Monitoring 2.0 system, enabling technology companies to seamlessly upgrade existing routers and gateways.

"We look forward to partnering with nami for their agility to build feature-rich and scalable middleware IoT solutions for 3rd party vendors," said Dr. Ray Liu, founder and CEO of Origin. "As Origin continues to make advancements in Wi-Fi Sensing and motion detection technology, we are proud to deliver these comprehensive solutions with nami collectively."

nami brings a track record of success in developing and deploying tech innovations, led by the founders of WiZ Connected®, a lighting software solutions developer acquired by Signify® in 2019. At the side of industry leaders like Verizon® and Alarm.com®, nami's US$1 million investment in Origin's Series B2 funding evinces each company's commitment to deploy a competitive solution.

"There is such astounding depth and sophistication to Origin's technology that we discover new layers whenever we dig deeper," said Jean-Eudes Leroy, CEO of nami. "We built a scalable mesh software infrastructure around Origin engines and designed a portfolio of hardware enablers for OEM with unmatched cost effectiveness. Together, we can unlock new possibilities that were yet unexplored and take sensing to new heights."

Origin and nami will present the building blocks of their combined initiative at booth #54158 during CES in Las Vegas, NV from January 5th to January 8th in 2022. Get customizable offerings tailored to your industries. Dedicated demonstration suites are also available upstairs at The Venetian if you want to explore everything that Origin and nami have to offer.

About Origin

Origin is revolutionizing what Wi-Fi can do. As the pioneer of Wi-Fi Sensing, Origin aims to improve people's lives with its technology. Its patented and award-winning applications enable companies to build a wide range of Wi-Fi smart home, health, well-being, and automotive applications with high performance, low cost, and ease of use. Inquire at www.originwirelessai.com, or Melissa.tait@originwirelessai.com.

About nami

nami is an Artificial Intelligence of Things startup that aims to transform smart devices and systems into intelligent ones for security, energy saving and health care. Its leadership team consists of WiZ Connected founders, a smart lighting company awarded the Wi-Fi Alliance's Top 10 Wi-Fi Certifiers of 2020, with double-digit deployment of millions of IoT devices across 45 countries. After raising US$4.1 mil in 2021, nami is preparing for a Series A funding round in Q2 2022. Learn more at www.nami.ai or contact robert@nami.ai.

