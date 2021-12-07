Self Esteem Brands to Automate Revenue Management Processes with BillingPlatform World's largest health and wellness franchisor to streamline billing and monetization across its Anytime Fitness, Waxing the City, The Bar Method and Basecamp Fitness brands

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the revenue management solution for today's innovative business models, today announced that Self Esteem Brands, the world's largest health and wellness franchisor, has selected BillingPlatform as its billing and monetization solution after a thorough competitive review. As part of a multi-year agreement, Self Esteem Brands will use BillingPlatform to automate and further scale its billing and revenue recognition processes and maintain a high-quality experience for its franchisees and their members while continuing to rapidly grow the business.

With the vision of improving the self-esteem of the world, Self Esteem Brands – the parent company of Anytime Fitness, Waxing the City, The Bar Method, Basecamp Fitness and Stronger U Nutrition, as well as affiliates Healthy Contributions and Provision Security – counts more than 5,000 independently owned and operated franchise locations across thirty-four countries on all seven continents. As Self Esteem Brands' franchises have grown, the company required a solution that could automatically adjust to and track the dynamic billing needs of its thousands of locations that include franchise fees, as well as options for other services and receivables.

"When evaluating billing solutions, BillingPlatform stood out as the only company in the market that could provide the flexibility we need to manage our growing multi-brand portfolio, which spans thousands of locations across different countries and withholding tax requirements," said John Pindred, CFO at Self Esteem Brands. "As we continue to actively grow our existing brands and seek new ones, the scalability and flexibility of BillingPlatform's cloud-based solution can address the increasing volume and complexity of our billing options and processes. In addition, this will improve our operational relationships with our franchisees, so they can focus their time on delivering an exceptional experience to their members."

BillingPlatform is the only revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"Self Esteem Brands is the premier company in the health and wellness franchise market, and the intricacy of their billing needs across thousands of franchise locations lends itself well to the configurability of our platform to address a myriad of billing models," said Dennis Wall, CEO at BillingPlatform. "We are focused on helping Self Esteem Brands digitally transform its billing and monetization processes, so they can focus on strategic activities to grow the business and increase profitability versus managing a labor-intensive billing process."

BillingPlatform has won multiple accolades in 2021, including its recognition as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, financial technology and energy technology companies in North America. Additionally, BillingPlatform was named a winner in the 2021 Colorado Companies to Watch list and was also ranked No. 1,547 on the 2021 Inc. 5000.

