FROM DOWN UNDER TO AMERICA'S BIGGEST RETAILER: AUSTRALIA'S FAVORITE NATURAL BRAND HEADED TO WALMART

PETALUMA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a huge move for Australia's most beloved Natural brand Sukin, the vegan and cruelty free skincare brand will roll out to 2,000 Walmart stores beginning in December. Prior to this major addition to its distribution, the brand was sold on its own website, Sprouts and select Target stores. Now, with the expansion into Walmart, the global leader in clean beauty will mainstream truly authentic natural skincare for the masses.

Sukin

"This is a big leap in the U.S. for Sukin, and one we're happy and prepared to take," said Doug Hosking, President, Americas, BWX Ltd., the brand's parent company. "By aligning with this legendary American retailer, we're introducing Sukin to a much wider potential customer base. It's an exciting new chapter, one we know will fuel both growth and exposure."

Launched in Australia in 2007, and introduced in the U.S. in 2018, Sukin was far ahead of the "clean curve" that has gained so much traction in the past few years. With an extensive "No" list, a commitment to recyclable packaging and carbon neutrality and a pledge to protect the reefs that surround its native land, the brand has led the way in what it truly means to be an eco-conscious beauty company.

Encompassing a wide range of products for face, hands, body and hair, the unisex range boasts a number of bestsellers, including its beloved Signature collection launching in Walmart. The alcohol-free Signature Hydrating Mist Toner, an award-winning celebrity favorite, is so popular that there's one sold every 40 seconds.

With so many options for meeting a multitude of skin concerns, and a new alliance with Walmart, Sukin Naturals is poised for major American impact.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT SUKIN, PLEASE CONTACT:

TRACTENBERG & CO.

Dana Kaynes | dtuchman@tractenberg.com

Emily Lanzillo | elanzillo@tractenberg.com

ABOUT SUKIN

Since its inception in 2007, Sukin has provided natural and effective products that are good for you, your wallet, and the environment. Vegan, cruelty-free, carbon-neutral, grey water safe, and made with recyclable packaging, Sukin was one of the first to say 'No' to artificial additives and harsh ingredients that can cause harm to people and the environment. Sukin is available nationwide in the US at select retail stores including Target, Sprouts, Amazon, iHerb, Thrive Market, and SukinNaturals.com.

For more information about Sukin, visit https://sukinnaturals.com/ ,

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sukinskincare_usa/ and

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Sukin-Natural-Skincare-USA-101996211294670

ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Australia, BWX's expertise is in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing of natural products. BWX's family of natural brands provides consumers with a natural choice for personal care without compromising on performance. BWX inspires the advancement of plant and mineral-based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. It also says NO to testing its products on animals and believes in giving. The company is actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and empowering women.

(PRNewsfoto/BWX)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BWX