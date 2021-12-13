DYNATA ACQUIRES 0PTIMUS ANALYTICS, STRENGTHENING ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS OFFERINGS

Acquisition enhances capabilities for audience discovery and advertising implementation

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has acquired 0ptimus Analytics, an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) data science and technology company whose proprietary platform connects, models and transforms insights into activation at scale in real time. The acquisition of 0ptimus makes Dynata's first-party data immediately more actionable, connecting it with trusted second- and third-party data in a seamless and automated way. Dynata's connected data solutions enable clients to create, understand and activate custom audiences, enrich data sets and measure the effectiveness of advertising, all in a single integrated environment.

Since its founding in 2013, 0ptimus has been at the forefront of developing connected data approaches leveraging market insights, data science, predictive analytics, and proprietary software platform solutions to identify the right people and the right messages to drive brand growth. By adding 0ptimus' portfolio of solutions, and deep expertise in data science, Dynata makes it easier and faster for marketers to connect customer intelligence and consumer insights into custom first-party, people-based audiences for media, marketing and CRM activation at scale.

This new addition, along with Dynata's recent acquisition of Ameritest, a leading creative testing firm, enables Dynata to offer clients a complete end-to-end suite of advertising solutions -- from audience discovery, connected data, campaign activation to advertising effectiveness measurement and optimization.

"We believe that understanding the real behaviors and true motivations of real people is the foundation of marketing success," said Scott Tranter, Founder and CEO of 0ptimus Analytics. "We help clients understand who their real customer is and then target them for maximum engagement. We're excited to join Dynata and continue to help brands in their efforts to understand and engage their audiences to drive demand and grow their business."

"There is a natural synergy between 0ptimus and Dynata's existing advertising solutions portfolio, leveraging our first-party data and connecting it to our clients' data and third-party sources, which provides the foundation for better understanding audiences, creating models and activating campaigns to improve advertising effectiveness," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Dynata. "The addition of 0ptimus' capabilities reinforces our commitment to helping our clients to not only uncover insights, but also activate these insights, measure results, and ultimately drive growth."

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses over 62 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum – from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com

About 0ptimus

0ptimus Analytics is a vertically integrated artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) data science and technology company. Since its founding in 2013, 0ptimus has been at the forefront of integrating custom research with advanced data science analytics, predictive modeling, and software engineering innovation to measure, analyze and predict the behaviors of people. 0ptimus transforms data-driven insight on how people think, feel and act into predictive models and deterministic people-based audiences, for activation at scale on-demand in real-time. For information, visit www.0ptimus.com.

