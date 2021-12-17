InventHelp Inventor Develops Pool Safety Depth System (BTM-2869)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Accidental drowning accidents involving children appear in the news at an alarming rate," said an inventor from Washington, D.C. "This inspired me to develop a means to prevent these accidents in private pools in the owner's absence."

He developed the POOL SAFETY SYSTEM to provide enhance safety and peace of mind by regulating the depth of a swimming pool. This convenient invention could adapt to various swimming pools. It may help rescue individuals in risk of drowning while also securing the pool in the owner's absence.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BTM-2869, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

