Silver Dollar City's An Old Time Christmas IS America's Best Theme Park Holiday Event Breaking News: The Results are IN!!

BRANSON, Mo., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just released, the #1 Best Theme Park Holiday Event in America IS Silver Dollar City's An Old Time Christmas. Located in Branson, Missouri, the internationally-awarded theme park gains the national title from readers of USA Today and 10Best, along with fans of Silver Dollar City, who selected the park's truly brilliant event following an extensive and competitive voting period.

Silver Dollar City's An Old Time Christmas is the now five-time recipient of USA Today's 10Best

The contest is conducted by USA Today editors and industry experts who choose 20 nominees that are iconic theme and amusement parks from across the United States of America.

The title is viewed as an impressive win on its own --- yet, unparalleled is Silver Dollar City's five-time streak of winning this prestigious award. "We thank our friends from around the nation who cast their votes for Silver Dollar City's Christmas Festival. Those who voted are responsible for launching "The City" to the top of America's holiday must-see list," said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City, who gives credit to the employees – or "citizens" - of The City.

"We appreciate all of our 'citizens' who work hard to create this immersive Christmas experience. It's fun to watch this event continue to grow into a national holiday destination known for our lights, our shows, our crafts, and food," says Thomas, adding, "Christmas is always an extra special time for us. But this year, more than ever, it seems folks are wanting, and needing to forget so many challenges of today and celebrate the season with their friends and their families."

Open until December 30th - with information at www.silverdollarcity.com - An Old Time Christmas showcases 6.5 million lights, two Broadway-style shows, a holiday light parade, an 8-story animated Christmas tree, light spectaculars of Christmas In Midtown & Joy on Town Square, holiday foods, a crafts colony of artisans creating heirloom gifts and a sing-a-long authentic steam train. The Christmas icing is riding rides, such as world-recognized roller coasters, into the nighttime skies with 700 miles of lights below.

ABOUT:

USA TODAY reaches a combined audience of 7 million across print, digital, social and video platforms.

10Best provides unbiased and experiential travel content of top attractions, worldwide.

Silver Dollar City is internationally awarded and known for presenting ever-changing, world-class entertainment, legendary rides, home-style foods, a demonstrating crafts colony, festivals & events and family fun. For more Information: 800-831-4FUN(386) or www.silverdollarcity.com

