East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Franchise Partners to Expand in Northern Virginia

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- East Coast Wings + Grill (ECW+G), a full-service and family-dining restaurant renowned for its variety of buffalo wing sauces and heat indexes, announced Lisa and David Ware III will join the franchise system after signing a single-unit franchise agreement to open a restaurant in Northern Virginia.

Lisa Ware, who is a school counselor with an area school system, and David Ware III, who is an IT consultant, chose ECW+G because they felt there wasn't a good restaurant option in their community to order wings and watch sports in a family-dining atmosphere – an issue they expect to fill with their new location. The husband-and-wife franchise partners had also always wanted to own their own restaurant, especially with David growing up in a family-run barbecue restaurant and catering business.

"I discovered East Coast Wings + Grill during one of my work trips in Charlotte, and was impressed with the extraordinary hospitality, experience and quality of the product – and I'm very critical when it comes to restaurants," said David Ware III, noting he has high food quality and service expectations due to his restaurant background. "We look forward to bringing this family-dining concept to Northern Virginia to fill a need for this type of concept blending the many things our community loves: premium food, watching sports and bringing families together."

The Northern Virginia location can create jobs for 25 to 30 individuals. Opening an ECW+G restaurant creates the opportunity for community-oriented sponsorships and local events. Known for its high-quality wings that come in over 55+ flavors and 7 heat indexes, ECW+G offers a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere to bring the family, enjoy a game, or pick up convenient carry out options.

"We are happy to have Lisa and David join our franchise system, and grow our presence in Northern Virginia, a key market for our growth in the state," says Mark Lyso, Chief Development Officer of East Coast Wings + Grill. "With the brand's structured discipline and the systems commitment to unit economics, coupled with their backgrounds and passion for the restaurant business, we look forward to growing our footprint in Northern Virginia in 2022."

