Florida Medical Clinic Announces Post-Acute Care Network for Patients After Hospital Discharge

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Medical Clinic is proud to announce a new care network for patients in need of extended therapy or rehabilitation after being discharged from the hospital. The post-acute care network consists of 24 hospitalists, seven home health agencies, and ten skilled nursing facilities throughout Tampa Bay.

Doctors have increasingly cited the importance of the continuity of care for patients after discharge from a hospital stay. Florida Medical Clinic CEO Joe Delatorre noticed a lack of adequate post-acute care for patients considered not sick enough to stay at a hospital, but not well enough to return home. In response, Florida Medical Clinic hospitalists are now partnering with local skilled nursing facilities to support patients in their transition from hospital to home.

Patients now have the option to choose a facility or home health care provider that is partnered with Florida Medical Clinic . Through this network, patients may have their recovery overseen by the same doctors who treated them in the hospital.

"As Florida Medical Clinic continues to evaluate how we can best treat our patients, we identified a real need to eliminate the breakdown in coordination in care that happens between a critical hospitalization and the post-acute area," CEO Joe Delatorre said. " FMC restructured our Hospitalist Program to provide the highest quality and best cost-value in the market. The result is one coordinated team taking care of our patients during hospitalization and rehabilitation."

For more details about Florida Medical CLinic's post-acute care network, contact Katie North at (813) 255-3910.

In 1993, Florida Medical Clinic founders set their sights on one ideal: to provide a better way to organize and deliver high-quality and cost-effective health care to the community.

Today, Florida Medical Clinic is proud to include over 380 providers and nearly 2,000 employees in more than 50 locations across Florida's East Pasco and Hillsborough counties. Facilities include two urgent care clinics and three ambulatory surgery centers. Florida Medical Clinic doctors offer care in more than 40 different medical specialties.

Through 28 years of growth, ever-evolving patient needs, and a global pandemic, Florida Medical Clinic remains dedicated to our mission of being the best choice for patients in our community.

