Freeway Insurance Collects Thousands of Toys, Donates $2.1M in Advertising to Toys for Tots

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance, a division of Confie, the largest independent personal lines agency and broker in the U.S., announced that its employees and customers collected more than 3,500 toys to donate to Toys for Tots and contributed more than $2.1 million in advertising services to help spread awareness of the program.

(PRNewsfoto/Freeway Insurance)

In its five years as a Toys for Tots partner, Freeway has donated more than 15,000 toys and given more than $10M in advertising nationwide.

"I couldn't be prouder of our employees and customers for coming together to help children in need this holiday season," said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Confie. "We look forward to lifting children's spirits this holiday season and our continued partnership with Toys for Tots."

As they kicked off the donation season this year, Freeway teamed up with NASCAR Cup Series race car driver Daniel Suárez to thank fans who donated toys by providing a free autograph for every item donated. As a result, Freeway collected more than 200 toys in under two hours to kick off their Toys for Tots campaign.

Through the gift of a new toy, the Toys for Tots program, operated by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, strives to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children.

"Every child should experience the joy for receiving a new toy for the holidays, and the contributions by Freeway will make this a reality for thousands of children across the country," said Colonel Ted Silvester, USMC (Retired), Vice President, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "The holidays will be a little brighter thanks to Freeway and its customers."

About Freeway Insurance

Established in 1987, Freeway offers insurance policies via a "click, call, or come-in" approach that provides customers coverage throughout the United States. The company is constantly researching, growing and diversifying product offerings to stay responsive to the ever-evolving insurance market. Freeway offers a wide range of plans, from the most basic to premium plans, in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, fire, flood, homeowners, renters, small commercial, motorcycle and recreational vehicle insurance products. In 2008, Freeway Insurance joined Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Freeway Insurance services customers in more than 500 offices. Freeway consumers access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood Freeway offices, as well as by visiting www.freewayinsurance.com or by calling (800) 777-5620.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freeway Insurance