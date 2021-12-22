Express Wash Concepts Expands to Richmond, Indiana and Mason, Ohio with Acquisition of Three Snazzy's Express Car Wash Locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced its acquisition of three Snazzy's Express Car Wash locations, including two locations in Richmond, Indiana (1929 Chester Blvd. and 5151 E. National Blvd.) and one in Mason, Ohio (5948 Snider Rd.). The acquisition brings Express Wash Concepts' overall express car wash portfolio to 54 operating locations under the following brands: Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland and Pittsburgh-based Clean Express Auto Wash, Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash and Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash.

(PRNewsfoto/Express Wash Concepts)

"Snazzy's is a highly respected, locally owned car wash brand that presents us with a unique opportunity to establish our presence in the attractive Richmond, Indiana and Mason, Ohio communities," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue our responsible and accelerated regional growth, we look forward to providing unparalleled career opportunities for our team members, in addition to offering our customers an increasingly expansive network of high-quality express washes."

The acquisition is effective as of December 22, 2021, with no immediate interruption to Snazzy's Express retail wash customers and Unlimited Club members. Express Wash Concepts plans to temporarily close the washes for renovation in spring, 2022 to convert to the company's Dayton, Ohio award-winning brand, Flying Ace Express Car Wash.

Express Wash Concepts was formed in April 2018 with the announcement of a strategic investment partnership with Wildcat Capital Management, the family office of TPG Capital co-founder, David Bonderman. The Express Wash Concepts family of brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts is the parent company of Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Dayton, Ohio-based Flying Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland and Pittsburgh-based Clean Express Auto Wash, Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash and Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash. With 54 locations and rapidly growing, Express Wash Concepts' portfolio of award winning, premier express car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts