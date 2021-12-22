TuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

TuSimple
TuSimple
  • On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. EST, management will present at the Morgan Stanley 8th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference in a virtual fireside chat.
  • On Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, management will present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference in a virtual fireside chat.

The webcast of the presentation is available on the events page of the investor relations website at ir.tusimple.com.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Morgan Stanley 8th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference and the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at sponsoring bank, respectively.

About TuSimple
TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, operating in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through its leading AI technology, making it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tusimple-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301449822.html

SOURCE TuSimple

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.