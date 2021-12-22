TuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022 , at 11:15 a.m. EST , management will present at the Morgan Stanley 8th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference in a virtual fireside chat.

On Monday, January 10, 2022 , at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time , management will present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference in a virtual fireside chat.

The webcast of the presentation is available on the events page of the investor relations website at ir.tusimple.com .

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Morgan Stanley 8th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference and the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at sponsoring bank, respectively.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, operating in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through its leading AI technology, making it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com .

