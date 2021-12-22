Viseven joins Veeva's new Digital Factory Accelerator Program (DFAP)

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viseven Group today announced that it has joined Veeva Systems' new Digital Factory Accelerator Program (DFAP). The program helps content partners work closely with pharmaceutical companies to build and maintain organized, effective digital content hubs. Mutual customers, including top 50 pharma companies can now leverage Viseven's expertise to create, review, and distribute compliant content faster, and at scale using Veeva's Commercial Cloud solutions.

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly moving away from the traditional model of content production to the model of a systematic, efficient, and scalable Digital Content Factory (DCF). The DCF is an end-to-end service including design, creation, content development, deployment, channel management, global-to-local distribution and localization – all in a single infrastructure. Providing clear governance and streamlined workflows, the Content Factory approach can accelerate time-to-market for content delivery by 4x and reduce content production costs by 50-70%.

Viseven can help Veeva customers operating DCFs by:

Providing continuous support to operate Digital Factories seamlessly without disruptions

Managing content distribution channels

Improving transparency and process flows by standardizing governance across content strategy, products and systems

Sharing innovations and product updates (release enablement)

"We are really excited about the opportunities that this new partner program brings to our customers who are implementing content factories or are planning to make this a reality. The core value of a DCF, or content hub, is the perfect combination of technology with organization and governance. Now that all the components of this system can be integrated and synchronized even more for Veeva users, we are expecting to deliver even more value in terms of omnichannel orchestration," said Nataliya Andreychuk, CEO, Viseven.

Viseven's new membership in the Veeva Digital Factory Accelerator Program builds on its existing participation in the Veeva Technology Partner and Content Partner programs. Using Veeva's solutions, Viseven helps customers develop more targeted, personalized content and manage their overall content strategy more efficiently.

About Viseven

Viseven Group is a global digital solution provider for Life Sciences with 12 years of expertise in the industry. The company's solutions and services are actively used by TOP 50 pharma in more than 30 countries. With over 150 Veeva-certified specialists and the statuses of Veeva Silver Certified Technology Partner and Veeva DFAP Content Partner, Viseven offers custom solutions for pharmaceutical communications.

