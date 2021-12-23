Indio Management Accepts First Multifamily Assignment from New Client, Magma Equities

DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indio Management, a Dallas leader in property management solutions, has accepted a new management assignment from Magma Equities for Vista Azul, a 248-unit community located on Clydedale Drive, ten miles north of Downtown Dallas.

This is Indio's first partnership with Magma equities, allowing the management company to expand upon its growing client base. This assignment fits Indio well, as the majority of its current properties span the 10-mile radius surrounding Dallas' core.

"We're always excited to bring on new clients and embrace challenges. We look forward to creating positive change for the prospects and residents at Vista Azul," states Founder and President of Indio Management, Seth Bame.

The garden-style community offers a combination of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments which range from 500 square feet to 1,040 square feet. These units have been newly remodeled to include a full kitchen appliance package, faux hardwood flooring, built-in shelving, and patios or balconies in select units.

Vista Azul also offers a comprehensive list of community amenities, including a fitness center, business center, controlled access gate, and picnic area outfitted with a grilling station.

"Vista Azul was recently renovated, and the addition of our services will further enhance the overall experience within the community. We make it a priority to create or enhance neighborhoods where we can, and we're excited to make that happen here with Vista Azul," Bame affirms.

About Indio Management

Indio Management has been a leading provider of professional property management services throughout Texas since 2011. Indio is inspired and driven to offer quality apartments, superior customer service, and memorable living experiences. Entrepreneurial, unorthodox, and responsive, Indio manages assets as they are their own and treats residents like family–their approach is the kind not taken by traditional property management groups. Indio brings a special brand of full service, institutional-like property management capability that prioritizes relationship building.

