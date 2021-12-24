- Introduction of new businesses in the areas of metaverse, NFT, AIoT, Satellite and drones

Hancom Group to participate in 'CES 2022' - Introduction of new businesses in the areas of metaverse, NFT, AIoT, Satellite and drones

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hancom Group (Chairman Sang-cheol Kim) will participate in 'CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show 2022)', the world's largest comprehensive home appliance and IT exhibition held in Las Vegas, USA from January 5th to 8th next year.

Hancom Group to participate in ‘CES 2022'

Hancom Group has set the main concept for its exhibition as 'Beyond the future with creative thinking and innovative solutions', which means creating a new world that is beyond the future through creativity and innovation. Hancom Group will be located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

Hancom Group, which has been participating in CES for five consecutive years since 2018, will exhibit metaverse and NFT (Non-Fungible Token) products and solutions, which have emerged as a new paradigm due to COVID-19. At the same time, AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things), satellite, and drones will also be exhibited.

Hancom Frontis, the group's metaverse specialized company, will introduce 'XR Pandora,' a 3D-based metaverse platform that enables meetings in virtual space regardless of device - PC or mobile. XR Pandora works with Hancom Office to share and edit various type of documents such as PDF, Word, and Excel, and provides functions optimized for meetings such as browsing internet and voice chatting.

Hancom WITH, the group's digital finance company, plans to introduce Arowana Mall, which can be used for shopping with NFT in the metaverse space. Hancom, the group's flagship company, plans to introduce 'Hancom Town', a metaverse service.

Hancom Intelligence will exhibit "HY-CHECK," an AIoT remote water meter reading service that won the CES 2022 Smart City Innovation Award. HY-CHECK sends image data taken from analog water meter gauge through the IoT platform and analyzes it with AI deep learning technology.

Hancom Intelligence also plans to introduce "Hi-Aqua," a water quality monitoring system based on NeoIDM, an IoT platform used in HY-CHECK.

Hancom InSpace will exhibit "Sejong-1", an earth observation satellite that will be launched into orbit in the first half of next year. In addition, military drones (HD-850) and a drone ship capable of carrying four mission drones will be introduced at the event.

Through this exhibition, Hancom Group plans to focus on new businesses such as the metaverse and NFT to discover global partners and create business opportunities. To this end, Hancom Group Chairman Kim Sang-cheol and other key executives will personally attend CES 2022.

"As CES is being held offline for the first time in two years, we will discover new business opportunities based on Hancom Group's differentiated technology." said Hogan Yu, Head of Global Business, Hancom Group.

For more detailed information, please visit www.hancomglobal.com

For business inquiries, please contact us at global-sales@hancom.com

About Hancom Group

Founded in 1990, Hancom Group is a leader in creating innovative ecosystems that will lead the world through the convergence of technology.

With its reach of 20 affiliate companies covering Software, Hardware, and the Finance industry, the Group's mission is to create a "Convenient World, Connected World, and Safe & Secure World".

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hancom Group