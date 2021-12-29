Goulston & Storrs Attorney Zev Gewurz Named to Connect CRE's 2021 Top "Lawyers in Real Estate" List

BOSTON, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Zev Gewurz, co-chair of the firm's Real Estate Group and International Investors Group, has been named to the 2021 top "Lawyers in Real Estate" list by Connect CRE for his exemplary work in the real estate industry and contributions to the community.

In addition to overseeing one of the most highly-acclaimed real estate practices in the country, Gewurz has a large practice representing real estate developers, institutional and private equity lenders, and U.S. and foreign investors in their diverse and complicated real estate matters. He is known for his skill at creating teams where everyone's talents can be utilized to achieve the best results for the client.

The award highlighted several of Gewurz's many successful projects, including his representation of a privately owned real estate investment firm in connection with all aspects of the purchase and development of Cambridge Crossing, a 42-acre master-planned development project in Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville, MA – one of the area's single largest development projects. To date, Gewurz and his team have helped secure over $1.5 billion in construction financing for Cambridge Crossing. Additionally, for a long-time Canadian client, Gewurz and his team have worked with the company to invest over $22 billion in U.S. real estate over the past 18 years. Currently, Gewurz is helping the client become a leader in the build-to-rent, single-family housing market, using innovative structures and financing transactions for this fast-emerging asset class.

Gewurz received his J.D. from New York University School of Law in 1996; his M.Sc., with distinction, from The London School of Economics and Political Science in 1993; and his B.A., summa cum laude, from McGill University in 1992.

