BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conferences in January 2022:

J.P. Morgan 20th Annual Tech/Auto Forum at the 2022 International CES

Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 6:40pm ET

Presenter: John Chen, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Virtual fireside chat discussing BlackBerry's market position and opportunities in Auto and beyond

BlackBerry IVY demonstration & Q&A with Mattias Eriksson

Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 11:00am ET

Presenter: Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry IoT

Hybrid in-person and virtual demonstration of BlackBerry IVY followed by interactive Q&A

24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 5:00pm ET

Presenters: Ryan Permeh, SVP & Chief Security Architect & Eric Milam, VP Research Operations

Discussing how BlackBerry's cybersecurity technology addresses the increasing cyber threat landscape

