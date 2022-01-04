ECOVACS REVOLUTIONIZES HOME CLEANING WITH ULTRA-PREMIUM ROBOTS, FREEING HANDS AND TIME

The DEEBOT X1 family brings a fully automated future to life with unmatched navigation and object avoidance, NLP processing, and hands-free cleaning stations and dazzles with an iconic and timeless Jacob Jensen design

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS , service robotics company and the number one selling robotic vacuum and mop globally1, today unleashed its market-changing DEEBOT X1 family of cleaning robots at CES 2022. With today's launch, the future of home cleaning is realized with modern technology freeing hands from the tedious task of cleaning and giving users more time to focus on life. The DEEBOT X1 Family marks a watershed moment in cleaning innovation, with fully automated and ultra-premium robotic vacuum & mop cleaning systems now available that rival or beat any floor cleaner on the market, no matter the genre.

Instead of hours spent cleaning and scrubbing floors, users now have a fully automated, all-in-one solution with the ultimate goal of a cultural shift away from in-home, hands on work, to a truly hands-free and consistent cleaning experience. A 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree, the DEEBOT X1 OMNI combines the very best in technology, design, functionality, intelligence, and interaction, where no detail was overlooked. Designed for timeless appeal and seamless functionality by Jacob Jensen Design, the DEEBOT X1 family was inspired by the design elements of a sports car, with modern, minimalist design that matches any home decor and looks like a work of art – not a bulky cleaning tool.

Meet the Flagship DEEBOT X1 OMNI

To bring tomorrow's technology to life, the flagship DEEBOT X1 OMNI is equipped with world-class features that intelligently and automatically vacuums and mops, empties debris, and washes, dries, and refills the mop. It also includes YIKO, a first-of-its-kind natural language processing (NLP) technology that takes direct speech and commands without a third-party smart device.

Auto-Amazing Performance

OZMO™ Turbo 2.0 with dual spinning mops, high-speed 180 RPM cleaning, and downward directed force for removing stubborn stains even on textured or uneven surfaces.

DEEBOT X1 OMNI has the most powerful suction power in the RVC market today with 5,000 Pa equipped with a superior 3-layer filter system.

Auto-Cleaning & Emptying

The DEEBOT X1 OMNI's fully automatic and multifunctional OMNI Station does it all. It auto empties dirt and debris. Auto washes and dries the mops, with a design that simulates hand washing, and auto refills the water tank with clean water.

With separate 4-liter clean and dirty water tanks and space for 2.5L disposable dust bags to remove 99.9% of particles, it is always standing by, ready for its next cleaning.

Auto-Avoidance

AIVI 3D combines two leading obstacle avoidance technologies to clean around real-world clutter with precision: AIVI 3.0 camera vision that sees and identifies common household objects, and TrueDetect 2.0 laser depth scanning that creates a precise 3D scan of the space ahead.

DEEBOT X1 OMNI includes a dedicated AI processor that is 16X more powerful than its predecessor, for 20X faster recognition speeds.

Auto-Navigation

DEEBOT X1 OMNI's enhanced navigation technology, TrueMapping 2.0, uses the advanced technology found in self-driving cars to learn and map a home's layout quickly and accurately, even with complicated floor plans or conditions.

DEEBOT X1 OMNI goes beyond 2D maps with new, interactive 3D maps not only of rooms but of furniture as well. 3D maps let you customize your cleaning with ease by simply selecting a room, area, or piece of furniture to clean around.

Auto-Interactivity

DEEBOT X1 OMNI introduces the next evolution of robot intelligence and interaction, with YIKO. Users can control their DEEBOT X1 OMNI completely hands-free, by speaking directly to YIKO using natural language.

Ask DEEBOT X1 OMNI to start and stop, change settings, and clean specific areas – all without taking out a phone or relying on 3rd party smart speakers.

The revolutionary DEEBOT X1 OMNI will be available in March for an MSRP of $1,549 at ecovacs.com, Amazon, and all Best Buy (April) locations nationwide. A limited edition white DEEBOT X1 OMNI will be available exclusively at ecovacs.com.

"Having a clean home has never been more of a priority, but modern technology has not caught up with the needs of people today – no one wants to miss out on life's precious moments to scrub floors," said Eric Bone, General Manager, ECOVACS Americas. "ECOVACS is championing a new era in hands-free, cleaning convenience – users now have the luxury of time to do more of what they love. We have fully automated the cleaning experience by marrying form, function, performance, and interaction in a smart robot that looks as good as it cleans. Simply put, there is nothing else even close to it on the market."

Also Introducing the DEEBOT X1 TURBO and the DEEBOT X1 PLUS

In addition to the DEEBOT X1 OMNI, the DEEBOT X1 family includes two additional, state-of-the-art products, the DEEBOT X1 TURBO and the DEEBOT X1 PLUS. Each product has been designed by Jacob Jensen Design Studio and includes AIVITM 3D, 5000 Pa suction power, elevated battery capacity and YIKO.

The DEEBOT X1 TURBO: Designed with the OZMO TM Turbo system and paired with the Auto-Clean Station, the DEEBOT X1 TURBO emphasizes mopping but doesn't include an Auto-Empty Station. MSRP: $1,349 and available at ecovacs.com and Amazon.

The DEEBOT X1 PLUS: Ideal for those that want a superior vacuuming experience, the DEEBOT X1 PLUS takes vacuuming convenience to new heights. It removes dirt and debris, along with its Auto Empty Station, but uses the OZMOTM Pro system, OZMOTM Pro 3.0, and doesn't have an Auto Cleaning Station. It also comes with a mobile Air-Freshener module. MSRP: $1,149 and available at ecovacs.com and Amazon.

About ECOVACS

ECOVACS ROBOTICS is singularly focused on making daily lives easier and more efficient with intelligent and connected home service robotics. With a deep, 23-year history in smart home development and 100% ownership of its R&D and manufacturing, the company leads the market with over 1,000 patents and innovative product development in home service robotics. ECOVACS first premiered in the U.S. with its DEEBOT robotic vacuum cleaners, today a top 3 market leader, along with its WINBOT robotic window cleaner. CES named the DEEBOT X1 OMNI a CES Innovation Award Honoree in 2022. In 2021, Better Homes & Gardens named ECOVACS a Clean House Awards winner, and TWICE included ECOVACS in its 2021 CES Picks Awards. In 2020, ECOVACS was awarded a Good Design Award and a PC Magazine's Editor's Choice Award. For more information, please visit: http://www.ecovacs.com .

1 Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, Multi-function Robotic Vacuums, U.S. sales, January 7, 2018-July 4, 2020

