Lutris Pharma to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences in January

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutris Pharma, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving anti-cancer therapies by reducing dose limiting side effects, today announced participation in the following virtual conferences in January:

January 10-13 : H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference . Ben Corn , M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Lutris Pharma, will present a company overview at the conference. The on-demand presentation will be available for viewing beginning January 10 , at 7:00 am ET . An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Relief website at: , M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Lutris Pharma, will present a company overview at the conference. The on-demand presentation will be available for viewing beginning, at. An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Relief website at: https://www.lutris-pharma.com/events-and-presentations/

January 10-13 , 17-19: Biotech Showcase 2022 . Noa Shelach, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Lutris Pharma, will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

January 10-14 : BIO Partnering at JPM. Dr. Shelach will participate in one-on-one meetings. The BIO One-on-One Partnering @ JPM platform enables partners and investors to schedule virtual meetings. Interested parties can register at: . Dr. Shelach will participate in one-on-one meetings. The BIO One-on-One Partnering @ JPM platform enables partners and investors to schedule virtual meetings. Interested parties can register at: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm

Lutris Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving anti-cancer therapy effectiveness and quality of life for patients who are being treated with EGFR (Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor) inhibitors or with radiation, where dermal toxicity often leads to a reduction of anti-cancer therapy compliance. The company aims to provide novel topical therapies in order to mitigate these side effects. Lutris Pharma's lead asset, LUT014, a topical B-Raf Inhibitor, is a proprietary, first-in-class, small molecule currently in a phase 2 clinical trial in metastatic colorectal cancer patients with EGFR inhibitor induced acneiform lesions and a phase 1/2 study for the treatment of radiation-induced dermatitis in breast cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.lutris-pharma.com .

