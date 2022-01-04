NSK Americas Expands Service Offering: Acquisition of Alliance Bearing Repair

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NSK, a global leader in bearing and linear motion control technology, has expanded its owned bearing services capabilities in the Americas with the acquisition of Alliance Bearing Repair and Reclaim, LLC.

"With the Alliance acquisition, we've increased our service and support bandwidth to effectively manage bearing life cycle costs for our customers," said Reid Jajko, Vice President, North American Technical Services, NSK Americas. "In this case, that includes utilizing reconditioning as a means to optimize viable service life from their bearing assets."

Alliance Bearing Repair was founded in 2005 in Alliance, Ohio, serving major industrial customers in the metals, pulp and paper, power generation and quarrying/mining industries. Reconditioning services include a wide array of restoration processes, repair and replacement of bearing components, as well as bearing modifications. "With NSK Reconditioning Services, our customers can expect the same adherence to process and quality assurance measures that is applied to the manufacture of original NSK bearings."

By augmenting core technical service expertise with diagnostic technologies, Condition Monitoring Systems and Reconditioning Services, NSK is acutely focused on bearing product life cycle management to deliver stable operation with reduced maintenance costs, and to contribute by available means to reducing the carbon footprint of our business.

"For many of our customers, a strong reconditioning program can play a vital role in managing inventory utilization, mitigating long lead times and ultimately reducing bearing replacement costs," continued Jajko. "From the outset, our analysis is rigorous – not only of the bearing's condition, but also the root cause of damage in the application. Our goal is to ensure successful operation of a reconditioned bearing, and to assist our customers with implementing corrective or preventative maintenance measures wherever possible."

About NSK

NSK manufactured the world's first bearings in Japan in 1916, and has since developed into a global organization researching, designing, and manufacturing Motion & Control™ solutions essential for mobility and industrial applications. In the early 1960s, NSK set its sights outside Japan and has established over 200 business locations in 30 countries, alongside a vast network of joint ventures and partnerships in all corners of the world. Today, NSK is the top supplier of bearings in Japan and is the third largest supplier in the world by market share.

