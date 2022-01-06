Assent Compliance Announces $350 Million USD Investment to Expand Global Footprint in Supply Chain Sustainability Management; Achieves Unicorn Status

New investment by Vista Equity Partners and continued partnership with Warburg Pincus reinforces Assent's market leadership in supply chain sustainability software and will support the company's rapid expansion into broader supply chain ESG solutions

ONTARIO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assent Compliance Inc. (Assent), a leader in supply chain sustainability management, announced today that it has raised $350 million USD in funding led by Vista Equity Partners (Vista), the leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. This is one of the largest raises in Canadian software company history and establishes Assent in unicorn status, valued at more than $1 billion.

Andrew Waitman, CEO of Assent

Assent Announces $350 Million USD Investment to Expand Global Footprint in Supply Chain Sustainability Management

The fundraise follows a year of tremendous growth for Assent, which has expanded its global workforce by 35% and annual recurring revenue (ARR) by more than 50% over the past 12 months. Assent delivers enterprise-wide supply chain sustainability solutions across product compliance, trade compliance and ESG. Exclusively focused on complex manufacturing, Assent has the industry's largest network of supplier intelligence. The company's SaaS platform, regulatory subject matter experts, and professional services team continuously deep-map supply chains down to every part of every product. Assent helps complex manufacturers proactively identify and manage risk, accelerate market access and growth, and promote brand reputation.

"The increasing complexity and scale of regulations and varying requirements globally, combined with a heightened focus on ESG, presents challenges for companies across industries, particularly for manufacturers," said Andrew Waitman, CEO of Assent. "Assent enables deep insight and rapid transparency to help ensure products are made with environmental and human rights standards necessary to compete — and win — in markets of the future."

The funding will enable Assent to advance its distinct industry-leading SaaS platform, particularly supporting sustainability/ESG capabilities, grow its global footprint through expansion plans in Europe, and expand its team by 40%, hiring for key roles in sales, services, engineering, customer success and marketing.

"We've always been committed to providing a solution that helps manufacturers make smart decisions regarding who they do business with and how their products are sourced. This funding, and our partnership with Vista and Warburg Pincus, allows us to build upon that commitment, scale with purpose and add exceptional talent to our already remarkable team. People want to do work that makes a meaningful impact on the world, and they want to do this purpose-driven work at a company that has an inclusive, exceptional culture. Assent embodies those values," continued Waitman.

Vista's Foundation Fund, which invests in middle-market companies seeking to scale and accelerate their growth trajectory, led the investment. Vista's Patrick Severson, co-head of the Vista Foundation Fund, and Jake Hodgman, managing director of the Foundation Fund, will join the Assent Board of Directors.

"Andrew and his team at Assent are ahead of the curve when it comes to solving enterprise supply chain challenges through technology," said Severson. "Companies globally are facing increased demand to ensure they source their components and raw materials in an ethical and responsible manner, either from government regulators who oversee them or from customers and partners whose expectations hold them to higher standards. Assent's solution empowers companies to mitigate their brand and reputation risk and become better corporate citizens. We look forward to partnering with them to deliver this important value proposition to the market."

"As a clear market leader in product compliance software, Assent is well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunity in supply chain risk management and supply chain ESG management and reporting. Over the past three years of our partnership, Assent has quickly responded to new regulatory requirements for clients, accelerated growth at an impressive scale, and built a strong and experienced management team. We look forward to working with Vista on Assent's next phase of growth," said Justin Sadrian, managing director, Warburg Pincus. Warburg Pincus invested in Assent in 2018 and is the company's largest shareholder.

"As Warburg Pincus has continued to expand its focus on environmental sustainability, social responsibility and effective corporate governance, we have also strategically invested in a number of businesses that are helping push the corporate ESG frontier forward. Assent is a fantastic example of this at work, and we are proud to continue our partnership with Andrew and the Assent team," added Sam Lipsick, principal, Warburg Pincus.

Volition Capital, First Ascent Ventures and StepStone Group remain investors in the company. Assent's founders and leadership team retain an ownership stake.

Stikeman Elliott and Kelly Santini served as legal advisors to Assent. E&Y served as financial advisor to Vista and Kirkland & Ellis and McCarthy Tétrault provided legal counsel.

About Assent Compliance

Assent is the supply chain sustainability management solution dedicated to helping complex manufacturers bring responsible products to the world. Shaped by regulatory experts and customers, Assent provides the missing foundation for cross-enterprise sustainability. Assent reveals what's hidden, validates what's good and helps eliminate unwanted surprises so the world's forward-thinking complex manufacturing companies can thrive today and in the future. Headquartered in Ottawa, Assent is one of Canada's fastest-growing companies and a leader in supply chain sustainability management. Learn more at www.assentcompliance.com or join us at Assent careers .

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $86 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2021. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit, and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista's investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com . Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners , and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity .

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $67 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 215 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. The firm has a strong track record investing in companies that are committed to the growth of environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") practices across all sectors, at a global scale. Notable investments with an ESG focus include FlexXray, Fortius, Gradiant, Monolith, PTSG, Scale Microgrid Solutions, and Sunnywell New Materials. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 20 private equity funds, which have invested more than $97 billion in over 960 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com . Follow Warburg Pincus on LinkedIn .

Assent Compliance

Katie Padilla

Assent@padillaco.com or 202.845.4982

Vista Equity Partners

Brian Steel

media@vistaequitypartners.com or 512.730.2400

