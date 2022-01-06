ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2021

Passenger traffic increased 5.1% in Mexico and 11.2% in Colombia while decreasing 1.7% in Puerto Rico, compared to pre-pandemic levels in December 2019
MEXICO CITY, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for December 2021 totaled 5.5 million passengers, 5.2% above total traffic reported in December 2019. The traffic increase reflects the continued overall recovery in global travel demand, the ongoing rollout of Covid-19 vaccination campaigns in the U.S., and gradual vaccination progress in Mexico, partially offset by government travel restrictions and requirements in certain countries that are intended to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic passenger levels in December 2019, ASUR's passenger traffic increased 5.1% in Mexico and 11.2% in Colombia during December 2020, while decreasing 1.7% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic increases, while growth in domestic passenger traffic in Puerto Rico did not offset lower international traffic in this market during the same period.

This announcement reflects comparisons between December 1 through December 31, 2021, December 1 through December 31, 2020, and December 1 through December 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary















December


% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019



2019

2020

2021


2019

2020

2021



Mexico


3,113,870

1,950,454

3,271,588

67.7

5.1


34,161,842

16,528,658

29,138,441

76.3

(14.7)

Domestic Traffic

1,487,771

1,139,965

1,540,184

35.1

3.5


16,683,996

9,246,112

15,057,198

62.8

(9.8)

International Traffic

1,626,099

810,489

1,731,404

113.6

6.5


17,477,846

7,282,546

14,081,243

93.4

(19.4)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

937,716

513,404

921,944

79.6

(1.7)


9,448,253

4,845,353

9,684,227

99.9

2.5

Domestic Traffic

845,671

485,411

854,978

76.1

1.1


8,455,993

4,547,541

9,138,875

101.0

8.1

International Traffic

92,045

27,993

66,966

139.2

(27.2)


992,260

297,812

545,352

83.1

(45.0)

Colombia

1,171,191

604,769

1,302,628

115.4

11.2


12,052,135

4,215,435

10,530,105

149.8

(12.6)

Domestic Traffic

996,876

524,425

1,105,503

110.8

10.9


10,231,479

3,625,324

8,984,220

147.8

(12.2)

International Traffic

174,315

80,344

197,125

145.4

13.1


1,820,656

590,111

1,545,885

162.0

(15.1)

Total Traffic

5,222,777

3,068,627

5,496,160

79.1

5.2


55,662,230

25,589,446

49,352,773

92.9

(11.3)

Domestic Traffic

3,330,318

2,149,801

3,500,665

62.8

5.1


35,371,468

17,418,977

33,180,293

90.5

(6.2)

International Traffic

1,892,459

918,826

1,995,495

117.2

5.4


20,290,762

8,170,469

16,172,480

97.9

(20.3)

Mexico Passenger Traffic













December

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

2019

2020

2021


2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

1,487,771

1,139,965

1,540,184

35.1

3.5


16,683,996

9,246,112

15,057,198

62.8

(9.8)

CUN

Cancun

770,284

700,044

870,648

24.4

13.0


8,980,397

5,454,995

9,081,354

66.5

1.1

CZM

Cozumel

17,739

8,857

18,598

110.0

4.8


189,640

69,727

174,348

150.0

(8.1)

HUX

Huatulco

61,778

38,084

78,542

106.2

27.1


749,048

321,538

655,550

103.9

(12.5)

MID

Merida

240,204

137,972

229,795

66.6

(4.3)


2,573,490

1,213,897

1,889,785

55.7

(26.6)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,334

7,764

9,001

15.9

(27.0)


140,616

66,475

92,721

39.5

(34.1)

OAX

Oaxaca

104,758

58,269

85,613

46.9

(18.3)


1,047,961

527,967

786,809

49.0

(24.9)

TAP

Tapachula

38,652

33,159

44,300

33.6

14.6


372,626

273,727

409,730

49.7

10.0

VER

Veracruz

127,831

82,837

107,802

30.1

(15.7)


1,406,796

695,571

1,024,610

47.3

(27.2)

VSA

Villahermosa

114,191

72,979

95,885

31.4

(16.0)


1,223,422

622,215

942,291

51.4

(23.0)

International Traffic

1,626,099

810,489

1,731,404

113.6

6.5


17,477,846

7,282,546

14,081,243

93.4

(19.4)

CUN

Cancun

1,525,467

768,613

1,633,990

112.6

7.1


16,501,592

6,804,153

13,237,113

94.5

(19.8)

CZM

Cozumel

32,624

18,866

42,035

122.8

28.8


356,783

198,563

357,327

80.0

0.2

HUX

Huatulco

19,798

1,648

9,721

489.9

(50.9)


143,239

81,190

36,600

(54.9)

(74.4)

MID

Merida

24,678

9,518

19,200

101.7

(22.2)


217,159

83,411

189,718

127.4

(12.6)

MTT

Minatitlan

613

668

489

(26.8)

(20.2)


7,543

3,820

5,823

52.4

(22.8)

OAX

Oaxaca

13,867

6,200

16,106

159.8

16.1


148,284

62,811

127,128

102.4

(14.3)

TAP

Tapachula

1,050

414

663

60.1

(36.9)


12,857

6,748

14,519

115.2

12.9

VER

Veracruz

6,080

3,192

6,487

103.2

6.7


68,785

25,588

78,850

208.2

14.6

VSA

Villahermosa

1,922

1,370

2,713

98.0

41.2


21,604

16,262

34,165

110.1

58.1

Traffic Total Mexico

3,113,870

1,950,454

3,271,588

67.7

5.1


34,161,842

16,528,658

29,138,441

76.3

(14.7)

CUN

Cancun

2,295,751

1,468,657

2,504,638

70.5

9.1


25,481,989

12,259,148

22,318,467

82.1

(12.4)

CZM

Cozumel

50,363

27,723

60,633

118.7

20.4


546,423

268,290

531,675

98.2

(2.7)

HUX

Huatulco

81,576

39,732

88,263

122.1

8.2


892,287

402,728

692,150

71.9

(22.4)

MID

Merida

264,882

147,490

248,995

68.8

(6.0)


2,790,649

1,297,308

2,079,503

60.3

(25.5)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,947

8,432

9,490

12.5

(26.7)


148,159

70,295

98,544

40.2

(33.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

118,625

64,469

101,719

57.8

(14.3)


1,196,245

590,778

913,937

54.7

(23.6)

TAP

Tapachula

39,702

33,573

44,963

33.9

13.3


385,483

280,475

424,249

51.3

10.1

VER

Veracruz

133,911

86,029

114,289

32.8

(14.7)


1,475,581

721,159

1,103,460

53.0

(25.2)

VSA

Villahermosa

116,113

74,349

98,598

32.6

(15.1)


1,245,026

638,477

976,456

52.9

(21.6)














U.S. Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)











December

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

2019

2020

2021


2019

2020

2021

SJU Total

937,716

513,404

921,944

79.6

(1.7)


9,448,253

4,845,353

9,684,227

99.9

2.5

Domestic Traffic

845,671

485,411

854,978

76.1

1.1


8,455,993

4,547,541

9,138,875

101.0

8.1

International Traffic

92,045

27,993

66,966

139.2

(27.2)


992,260

297,812

545,352

83.1

(45.0)














Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan












December

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

2019

2020

2021


2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

996,876

524,425

1,105,503

110.8

10.9


10,231,479

3,625,324

8,984,220

147.8

(12.2)

MDE

Rionegro

717,604

345,354

790,969

129.0

10.2


7,409,418

2,481,885

6,309,014

154.2

(14.9)

EOH

Medellin

104,044

75,915

112,677

48.4

8.3


1,095,291

464,601

1,008,756

117.1

(7.9)

MTR

Monteria

109,361

60,147

137,701

128.9

25.9


1,028,309

418,044

1,098,362

162.7

6.8

APO

Carepa

21,541

14,926

25,625

71.7

19.0


226,951

90,205

224,100

148.4

(1.3)

UIB

Quibdo

38,682

24,635

33,549

36.2

(13.3)


384,487

148,938

302,911

103.4

(21.2)

CZU

Corozal

5,644

3,448

4,982

44.5

(11.7)


87,023

21,651

41,077

89.7

(52.8)

International Traffic

174,315

80,344

197,125

145.4

13.1


1,820,656

590,111

1,545,885

162.0

(15.1)

MDE

Rionegro

174,315

80,344

197,125

145.4

13.1


1,820,656

590,111

1,545,885

162.0

(15.1)

EOH

Medellin












MTR

Monteria












APO

Carepa












UIB

Quibdo












CZU

Corozal












Traffic Total Colombia

1,171,191

604,769

1,302,628

115.4

11.2


12,052,135

4,215,435

10,530,105

149.8

(12.6)

MDE

Rionegro

891,919

425,698

988,094

132.1

10.8


9,230,074

3,071,996

7,854,899

155.7

(14.9)

EOH

Medellin

104044

75,915

112,677

48.4

8.3


1,095,291

464,601

1,008,756

117.1

(7.9)

MTR

Monteria

109,361

60,147

137,701

128.9

25.9


1,028,309

418,044

1,098,362

162.7

6.8

APO

Carepa

21,541

14,926

25,625

71.7

19.0


226,951

90,205

224,100

148.4

(1.3)

UIB

Quibdo

38,682

24,635

33,549

36.2

(13.3)


384,487

148,938

302,911

103.4

(21.2)

CZU

Corozal

5,644

3,448

4,982

44.5

(11.7)


87,023

21,651

41,077

89.7

(52.8)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

