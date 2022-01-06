Intl. talent hub, legal service district launched in Qianhai

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a news report from Shenzhen Daily:

The Qianhai International Talent Hub and Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Legal-services District were officially inaugurated Jan. 4, with an aim to create a comprehensive ecosystem for global talents and a complete chain of legal services in Qianhai.

Located in Guiwan area, the talent hub will offer 48,000 square meters of office space during its Phase I construction.

It will serve as an important platform for international talents seeking employment, starting businesses and making investment in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The hub features four bases of talent free flow, talent services, talent operation and talent data, which will promote the convenient and free flow of international talents, realize one-stop services, and optimize talent management.

The hub also has nine talent centers of communication, experience, service, sci-tech innovation, training, evaluation, headhunting and investment, transformation and big data.

The talent service center, which has been put into use, provides 451 items of services for international talents, while the experience center will provide 100 one-stop services for strategic scientists, leading and young technologists, and outstanding engineers.

The evaluation center will introduce first-class vocational skill appraisal institutions, language proficiency evaluation institutions, and management consulting companies to scientifically evaluate the value of talents and promote cross-border mutual professional qualification recognition.

The talent hub will divide its total office space into three equal parts for the settlement of foreign-funded, Hong Kong-funded and domestic-funded enterprises. A total of 22 well-known institutions such as Boston Consulting Group, Elsevier, Hays and Hudson have expressed their willingness to settle in the hub.

The planned legal service district will mainly consist of an international commercial dispute resolution center and an international legal service center, and a highland for intellectual property protection relying on institutions including the First Circuit Court of the Supreme People's Court and the Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration, as well as law firms, notary offices and judicial expertise institutions from Hong Kong, Macao and foreign countries.

Original link: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/9JFnOy-d07unxvJvLdmnEQ

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shenzhen Daily