Jim Hinton, Former CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health, Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe as Healthcare Operating Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, announced today that Jim Hinton will join the Firm as an Operating Partner in its Healthcare Resources Group. Mr. Hinton retired on December 31st as the CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas with 47,000 employees, 50 hospitals, 7,500 affiliated physicians and a value-based care platform serving more than one million lives.

Mr. Hinton has been a leader in the healthcare industry for more than 38 years. In his most recent role as the CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health, he strengthened the organization's patient-safety focus, improved employee engagement and drove strong operational performance each year of his tenure. Among the industry honors he has received, Mr. Hinton has been named one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare magazine five times, most recently in 2021.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the WCAS team for the next chapter in his career," said Brian T. Regan, Head of the Healthcare Group and General Partner at WCAS. "His decades of experience leading major health systems, partnering with clinicians and focusing on improving the patient experience will be incredibly valuable to WCAS and our portfolio companies. We are proud to call him a friend and now an official member of our team."

Mr. Hinton said, "I have known and respected the WCAS team for many years and look forward to becoming involved in their diverse group of leading healthcare companies. I am particularly excited about the track record of WCAS partnering with healthcare systems to improve the quality, experience, and value for patients."

Prior to becoming the CEO of Baylor Scott & White, he spent more than three decades at Presbyterian Healthcare Services, New Mexico's largest healthcare provider, where he was president and CEO of the system for 21 years. In 2014, Mr. Hinton served as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American Hospital Association, which represents nearly 5,000 hospitals, healthcare systems, networks, and other providers of care through advocacy and public policy. He also served on the Board of Premier Healthcare Alliance and Chaired the Board of the Healthcare Institute. He holds a Master's Degree in Healthcare Administration from Arizona State University and a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of New Mexico.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: healthcare and technology. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

WCAS Contacts:

Jon Rather

212-893-9570

JRather@wcas.com

Greg Lau

212-893-9586

GLau@wcas.com

View original content:

SOURCE Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe