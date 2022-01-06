Nuance Named #1 Best Place to Work in Boston for Second Consecutive Year Sweeps Built In Boston's annual "Best Places to Work" awards across four categories

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has swept the 2022 Built In Boston Best Place to Work Awards, and has been named:

#1 Best Place to Work in Boston for the second consecutive year

#1 Best Large Company to Work For

Company with the Best Perks and Benefits

Best Paying Company

Built In determines the winners of its annual Best Places to Work program based on an algorithm that uses company data about compensation, benefits, and employee programs to evaluate and rank organizations on the workplace environment, resources, tools, and support they provide to their employees. To reflect the comprehensive benefits offerings that candidates are increasingly searching for, the Built In program also evaluates companies on criteria such as remote and flexible work options, programs for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and other people-first cultural offerings.

The talent market has become increasingly competitive with a record number of individuals quitting their jobs to find better opportunities that include growth and more flexibility. "The past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. This year's winners have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek," said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer at Built In.

Nuance is committed to ensuring its employees are supported across all facets of their lives and offers competitive benefits and leave policies, as well as professional development and continuing education opportunities, employee resource groups, flexible work schedules, and paid time off to volunteer, encouraging all employees to bring their best selves to work and pursue their personal interests. Additionally, Nuance places a large focus on its DEI efforts and has been recognized for its work across recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from underrepresented groups, as well as inclusive culture through leadership, employee engagement, accountability, and workforce demographics.

"Our employees are the reason that Nuance is such an incredible place to work and why our market-leading technology is trusted by the largest companies in the world," said Beth Conway, Executive Vice President and Chief People & Places Officer at Nuance. "The world of work is ever-evolving, and it's critical that we continue to support our great people with a culture where they can be themselves, learn, grow, and thrive—and that includes providing benefits that empower, inspire, and support their varying needs. We are proud to be recognized as the #1 Place to Work in Boston once again!"

This award is the latest in a growing number of Employer of Choice accolades that Nuance has recently received, including being named a 2021 Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe, Seramount's 2021 100 Best Companies and Best Companies for Dads , Selling Power's Top Places to Sell For , Best Places to Work for Moms , Best Places to Work for Dads , Best Places for Parents Working Remotely , Montréal's Top Employers for 2021 , one of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021's Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality , #1 Best Place to Work by Built In Boston in 2021 , one of Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work in 2021 , a certified Great Place to Work by the Great Places to Work Institute in the U.S., and a certified Great Place to Work in India by the Great Places to Work Institute.

To learn more about Nuance and the career opportunities currently available, visit https://www.nuance.com/about-us/careers.html.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

