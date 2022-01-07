SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NEOG, SUNS, SEAC, and ARNA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG), in connection with the proposed merger of the company with 3M Company ("3M"). Under the terms of the agreement, 3M's Food Safety business will be spun-off to 3M shareholders. At the completion of the transaction, NEOG will issue a number of shares to 3M shareholders resulting in 3M shareholders owning approximately 50.1% and existing NEOG shareholders owning approximately 49.9% of the combined company. If you own NEOG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/neog

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS) in connection with the proposed merger of SUNS with SLR Investment Corp. ("SLRC"). Pursuant to the merger, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value ("NAV") equal to the NAV of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing. The shares issued by SLRC to SUNS shareholders will result in an ownership split of the combined company based on the respective NAVs of each of SLRC and SUNS. If you own SUNS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/suns

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held Triller Hold Co LLC ("TrillerVerz"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SEAC and TrillerVerz will combine, with SEAC stockholders owning approximately 2.3% and TrillerVerz owning approximately 97.7% of the surviving company. If you own SEAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/seac

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Pfizer Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ARNA shareholders will receive $100.00 in cash for each share of ARNA common stock that they hold. If you own ARNA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/arna

