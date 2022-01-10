Artists, advocates & thought leaders to join in solidarity for W.K. Kellogg Foundation's sixth annual National Day of Racial Healing

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF) will virtually host its sixth annual National Day of Racial Healing , an afternoon of music, conversation and solidarity. Building on the success of the past five years, with hundreds of thousands participating in events online and around the country, this year's program features leading advocates, artists and influencers engaging in critical discussions about racial equity and racial healing with a timely call to action for positive change.

The 75-minute online event will be hosted by Soledad O'Brien, broadcast journalist & founder of Soledad O'Brien Productions. The program will feature panels and conversations with actress Julissa Calderon, author & activist Heather McGhee, Detroit's Director of Arts and Culture Rochelle Riley, and more. W.K. Kellogg Foundation president and CEO La June Montgomery Tabron will participate in the event, which will include performances by Grammy Award-winning artist John Legend, poet Michael Reyes, Supaman and the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

The event will feature compelling talks from innovative leaders in the field of racial equity, exploring the systemic inequities exposed by the pandemic and discussing how we can combat racial divides to achieve lasting transformation. The event will also recognize work done by grantees implementing the W.K. Kellogg Foundation's Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (TRHT) process in communities across the U.S.

WHAT: A 75-minute virtual National Day of Racial Healing event with panels, discussions, videos, music and creative artistic performances.

WHERE: To RSVP for the event, please visit: www.dayofracialhealing.org

WHEN: Tues., Jan. 18, 2022 from 3:00 p.m.- 4:15 p.m. EST / Noon –1:15 p.m. PST

WHO: Hosted by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and featuring: Connie Brownotter (Indigenous scholar), Julissa Calderon, Quyen Dinh (Southeast Asia Resource Action Center), Rachel Godsil (Perception Institute), John Legend, Heather McGhee (activist + author), Ndlovu Youth Choir, Soledad O'Brien, Dr. Diane Paloma (Asian Pacific Islander American Health Forum), Michael Reyes (poet), Rochelle Riley (director of Arts + Culture, City of Detroit), Favianna Rodriguez (artist), Linda Sarsour (activist), Dr. Denese Shervington (psychiatry specialist), Supaman, La June Montgomery Tabron (W.K. Kellogg Foundation), Dr. David Williams (Harvard University), Kent Wong (former WKKF fellow & UCLA Labor Center).

Visuals: Speakers, panelists, musical & artistic performances, dance and spoken-word poetry.

Visit www.dayofracialhealing.org for a complete list of events taking place around the country in Detroit, Mich.; White Plains, New York; Haddonfield, New Jersey; Harrisonburg, Virginia; Phoenix, Ariz.; Austin, Texas; and more. Join the conversation on social media via the hashtag #HowWeHeal.

About National Day of Racial Healing

The annual observance of the "National Day of Racial Healing" was created with and builds on the work and learnings of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation's Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (TRHT) community partners. TRHT was established in 2017 to promote racial healing as a critical path for ending racial bias and creating a society in which all children can thrive. It is a national and community-based process designed to bring transformational and sustainable change to communities, while addressing the historic and contemporary effects of racism.

About the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation, founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, the Kellogg Foundation works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life.

Based in Battle Creek, Michigan, the Kellogg Foundation works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special attention is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. WKKF priority places in the U.S. are in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans; and internationally, are in Mexico and Haiti.

