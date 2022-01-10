BILLIE INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST EVER RETAIL EXPANSION WITH NATIONWIDE WALMART DEAL <span class="legendSpanClass">The body brand behind "The Internet's Favorite Razor" will make its first brick and mortar debut at 4</span><span class="legendSpanClass">,000+ US Walmart locations</span>

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Billie Inc , the brand taking over the bathroom shelf while championing womankind, announces today it will launch at Walmart locations nationwide, the first retail destination for the brand. Billie's best-selling and award-winning shave products are available today on Walmart.com and rolling out to over 4,000 US Walmart stores in February 2022. Walmart customers will be able to purchase a range of Billie's products, including their hero product, the Billie Starter Kit, that has received over ten thousand five-star reviews online, quickly building its reputation as "the internet's favorite razor", and a new addition to the product line: Lavender Whipped Shaving Cream.

Logo courtesy of Billie

Billie is a brand that champions womankind, offering better body products made to simplify the daily routine. Since the launch of the Billie razor in 2017, the brand has played an integral role in normalizing the global conversation around body hair and challenging the societal pressures created towards women through viral marketing campaigns.

Billie has expanded their portfolio to include daily essentials including lip balm, dry shampoo and face wipes. As a digital-first brand, the retail expansion will introduce the products to millions of new consumers across the country.

"We're thrilled to launch at Walmart," said Georgina Gooley, co-founder of Billie. "Since day one, our intention has been to create high-quality products at an accessible price point for all of womankind. Walmart's ability to bring value and convenience to millions around the country is a testament to their seamless shopping experience; together we'll be able to impact everyday routines in a meaningful way."

"Walmart has been ultra-focused on bringing customers the high-quality products they already use and love to our store shelves, making it even more convenient for them to shop their favorite items during their weekly shopping trips," said Shawn Townzen, merchandising VP for Personal Care, Walmart. "We're so pleased to be the first retailer to carry Billie, a brand that is delivering innovative products at a value for consumers. It's the latest example of our growing product assortment and we look forward to our customers' feedback."

About Billie, Inc.

Billie provides women with quality shaving supplies and premium body care products designed to make a daily routine a little more delightful and a lot more affordable. Our products include 5-blade razors encased in charcoal shave soap with a magnetic handle and holder, shaving cream, body wash and body lotion. Billie donates 1% of all revenue to women's causes around the world. Billie is owned by Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC). To learn more about Billie and its products, visit mybillie.com .

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,500 employees worldwide.

