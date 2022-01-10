Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $106.6 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $6.4 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $1.5 billion and market appreciation of $6.1 billion, partially offset by distributions of $1.2 billion.
Assets Under Management
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By Investment Vehicle
11/30/2021
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
Transfers
12/31/2021
Institutional Accounts
Advisory
$23,084
$29
$1,460
$-
$26
$24,599
Japan Subadvisory
10,602
(66)
885
(92)
-
11,329
Subadvisory excluding Japan
6,488
(71)
382
-
-
6,799
Total Institutional Accounts
40,174
(108)
2,727
(92)
26
42,727
Open-end Funds
47,610
1,556
2,756
(985)
(26)
50,911
Closed-end Funds
12,436
4
632
(81)
-
12,991
Total AUM
$100,220
$1,452
$6,115
($1,158)
$-
$106,629
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
