Four Chemical Plants to be Liquidated, Assets from Emerald Performance Materials

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Industrial Asset Recovery Group (IARG) announces the liquidation of four (4) chemical plants formerly operated by Emerald Performance Materials in Henry, Illinois. Buyers have the opportunity to acquire complete processing units and chemical operations previously used in the manufacture of antioxidants, accelerators, and specialty chemicals used in tire production and other applications in the rubbers and elastomers industry. The plant officially ceased operations in 2021.

"This is a rare opportunity to acquire intact and complete processing units for chemical manufacturing," said Stuart Millner, President at IARG. "These chemical plants are filled with high-quality specialty equipment which can be inserted lockstep with existing operations."

The liquidation will take place via negotiated sale and interested parties can schedule plant tours beginning January 2022.

Available inventory includes specialty equipment used in accelerator processing, antioxidant processing, additives manufacturing, NaMBT & Nash manufacturing, and a large tank farm used throughout operations at the facility.

Plant #1: Accelerator Processing Plant

This 18,000 sq/ft chemical plant operated was used to manufacture Cure-Rite® 18, an efficient thiocarbamyl sulfonamide rubber accelerator used in applications such as road tires, molded goods, hoses, and conveyor belts.

Plant #2: Antioxidant Processing Plant

This 10,000 sq/ft chemical plant was used to manufacture Good-Rite® 3114, a high-purity antioxidant used in agriculture films and membranes, roto-molded goods, demanding wire and cable applications, polyolefin manufacturing, and other rubber products.

Plant #3: Additives Manufacturing Plant

This 38,000 sq/ft chemical plant was used to manufacture multiple chemical products, such as StaLite®, VanLube®, 9317, and 50% NaMBT. StaLite® is an additive to general purpose antioxidants for elastomers. VanLube® is a lubricator used as an oxidation inhibitor and metal deactivator. 9317 is an amine antioxidant designed to enable high temperature performance in synthetic lubricants. 50% NaMBT is a solution of sodium salt used in the manufacturing of tires and similar mechanical rubber goods products.

Plant #4: NaMBT & NaSH Manufacturing Plant

This 4,000 sq/ft chemical plant was used to manufacture Good-Rite® NaMBT & NaSH. These chemical products are aqueouse solutions used as corrosion inhibitors, chemical intermediates, binding, processing, and dyes. Primary applications include wood pulping, mining/ore processing, chemical dyes, antifreeze, coolants, refrigeration, and similar uses.

Large Tank Farm

Dozens of large storage tanks, from 15,000 to 30,000 gallon, used to capture and offload various chemical components throughout the plant processing areas at Emerald Process Materials.

Certified riggers will be available for the removal of equipment and machinery post sale. For more information, please contact Stuart Millner at 314-835-2812 or smillner@industrial-recovery.com.

About the Henry Plant and Emerald Performance Materials

Emerald Performance Materials was a producer of specialty chemical products for end-markets such as flavors & fragrances, food & beverage, personal & household care, composites, structural adhesives, coatings, and flooring. Emerald was acquired in September 2021 which resulted in the closing of operations in Henry, IL. Immediately following the sale, Commercial Development Company, Inc. announced the acquisition of the Henry plant, which was carved out of a greater transaction between two multi-national corporations. A Commercial Development Company affiliate now operates essential systems at the plant necessary for continued output at the 34-acre facility. IARG has been tasked with liquidation of all plant assets at the Henry facility.

About Industrial Asset Recovery Group LLC

Industrial Asset Recovery Group LLC is a corporate affiliate of Commercial Development Company, Inc. IARG was created to manage the liquidation process of surplus equipment, machinery, and other industrial assets generated by CDC's many ongoing brownfield redevelopment projects. To learn more about IARG, please visit: www.industrial-recovery.com.

Media Contact: If you would like more information about Industrial Asset Recovery Group LLC, please visit www.industrial-recovery.com or contact John Kowalik (314) 835-2813; jkowalik@cdcco.com.

