Invitation to Autoliv's Q4, 2021 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2021 on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).
The report will be available at www.autoliv.com In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
Time: 14:00-15:00 CET
Main Speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
Attend the webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d62d2jgq
Attend by phone: To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:
United Kingdom Intl.: +44 3333000804
United States of America: +1 6319131422
Sweden: +46 856642651
Confirmation Code: 90081580#
Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until February 28, 2022.
Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
