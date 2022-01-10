WELL Health Welcomes New Customers, Baptist Health and Prisma Health, Following a Banner Year of Growth SaaS Digital Patient Communications Leader Doubles in Size, Secures Twilio Ventures Investment and Helps Leading Healthcare Providers Facilitate Nearly 10 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments in 2021

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Health Inc. , a SaaS digital health leader in patient communication and 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach , today announces new customers Baptist Health , a full-spectrum health system serving Kentucky and Southern Indiana, and Prisma Health , South Carolina's largest private, non-profit healthcare system, as it closes a year of monumental growth across its business.

Since the COVID vaccine became available in the United States, leading healthcare providers have used WELL Health communications technology to facilitate nearly 10 million COVID vaccine appointments and send more than 63 million COVID-related message (Data set from 12/9/2020 to 12/10/2021).

SaaS Digital Patient Communications Leader Doubles in Size and Welcomes New Customers

Throughout 2021, WELLTM Health's growth was driven by new product innovations including ChatAssist AI , 160+ new healthcare customers, strategic collaborations with Twilio, Cerner and MEDITECH, as well as the hiring of approximately 150 new employees to more than double the size of the company.

"WELL Health is focused on eliminating the last-mile communication barriers that keep patients from good clinical outcomes and better relationships with their medical providers," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder, WELL Health. "As the pandemic continues to evolve, patients' ability to engage their provider in real-time, frictionless dialogue is more important than ever. Providers are increasingly turning to us to integrate our technology across their tech stack, so they can deliver their patients connected health experiences and ultimately drive better outcomes."

Most recently, Twilio Ventures announced its investment in WELL Health , which came less than one year after Twilio and WELL Health first partnered to help healthcare providers rapidly implement digital patient communications to accelerate COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling.

As part of its tremendous growth throughout 2021, WELL Health has achieved a number of major milestones, including:

Business Expansion: In 2021 WELL Health has grown revenue by more than 265 percent. This growth follows collaborations between WELL Health and EHR leaders Cerner Corporation and MEDITECH , making WELL Health the patient-communication solution for both of the EHRs' healthcare provider customers.

ChatAssist AI Launch: WELL Health launched ChatAssist AI , a proprietary solution that automates thousands of conversations between patients and providers, and gracefully hands off to staff when human intervention is required. ChatAssist AI independently navigates complex, multi-step patient communications, resulting in a positive experience for both patients and staff.

New Customers: WELL Health is used by more than 200,000 providers nationwide. In 2021, the company welcomed more than 160 new customers, including Baptist Health (Kentucky) and Prisma Health (South Carolina). Additionally, notable health systems using WELL Health include Cedars Sinai (Los Angeles), Atlantic Health System (New Jersey), Houston Methodist (Texas), Vanderbilt (Tennessee), and Texas Children's Hospital (Texas), with new health systems UCLA Health and UC Irvine Health joining this quarter.

Leadership Team Expansion: WELL Health has expanded its leadership team with the addition of seasoned executives, including recent 2021 hires of Chief Revenue Officer John Knotwell (formerly of Bridge/Instructure), SVP of Product Isabelle Meyer Stapf (formerly of AppFolio and Cisco), SVP of Marketing Robin Hackney (formerly of FairWarning, Greenway and IBM), SVP & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sean Kelly (formerly of Imprivata), VP of People Marissa Morrison (formerly of FourSquare and LinkedIn), VP of Strategy Jordan Pecherer (formerly of Bain & Company) and VP of Corporate Development Zach Wood (formerly of SureScripts).

Industry Accolades and Recognition: In 2021, WELL Health was named the 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach , number 10 on Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers , number 133 fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , and one of Inc 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies for the second year in a row.

Employee Growth: Over the past year, WELL Health has recruited some of the best and brightest minds to fuel the company's growth, including more than 150 team members across all business functions to double the size of the company in 2021. Looking ahead, WELL Health plans to add over 100 teammates to its product and engineering teams in 2022, in addition to the company's current open roles , which includes hiring internationally.

New Employee Benefits: Core to the company's recruitment effort is its approach to the "Future of Work," which is centered on building a hybrid company and fostering its "whole-person" culture. As part of this, WELL Health rolled out new learning and development resources designed for a hybrid workforce, enhanced employee perks and benefits which include zero copay for mental health visits, new robust parental leave benefits which includes up to 16 weeks of parental paid leave at 100% of base salary for all parents, new fertility benefits and more. 2021 was also the year WELL Health launched Employee Equity Groups , multicultural, employee-led groups that reflect the company's dedication to creating an inclusive, equitable, and diverse workplace.

About Well Health Inc.

WELLTM Health is a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . The WELL Health intelligent communications hub is the only two-way digital health solution engaging patients throughout their entire care experience. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure, multilingual (19 different languages) messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel: texting, email, telephone, and live chat. WELL Health helps 200,000+ providers facilitate more than 1.1 billion messages for 37 million patients annually. By unifying and automating disjointed communications across healthcare organizations, WELL Health reduces unnecessary provider stress and potential errors, while increasing patient visits and loyalty.

Founded in 2015, WELL Health is based in Santa Barbara, California. WELL Health has been named No. 10 on the 2021 Forbes America's Best Startup Employers list and No.133 fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for two consecutive years.

WELL Health's investors include Dragoneer , Lead Edge Capital , Twilio Ventures , Health Velocity Capital , Jackson Square Ventures , Freestyle Capital , Structure Capital , Summation Health Ventures , TechStars, and TenOneTen Ventures.

For more information, visit https://wellapp.com .

The Role of WELL Health in COVID Vaccine Efforts

Since the COVID vaccine became available in the United States, leading healthcare providers have used WELL Health communications technology to:

Facilitate nearly 10 million COVID vaccine appointments 1

Send more than 63 million COVID-related messages1.

1Data set from 12/9/2020 to 12/10/2021, pulled by WELL Health Data Insights.

